ROSA Residence – mieszkanie w domu, za cenę mieszkania

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

ROSA Residence to wyjątkowe miejsce, które pozwala połączyć wygodę życia w domu jednorodzinnym z dogodnościami mieszkania. Zlokalizowane w dzielnicy Ujeścisko-Łostowice, to kameralne miejskie wille inspirowane skandynawską architekturą. Charakteryzują się one podwyższonym standardem i przestronnymi, zielonymi przestrzeniami.

Deweloper ROBYG oferuje blisko 40 mieszkań o różnorodnych metrażach, które są idealne dla osób poszukujących intymnego miejsca do życia. Wszystkie budynki zostały zaprojektowane z myślą o harmonii z otaczającą przyrodą. Pełne zieleni tereny rekreacyjne i place zabaw dla dzieci tworzą idealne warunki do codziennego odpoczynku i relaksu.

Mieszkania parterowe posiadają duże ogródki, a na ostatnich kondygnacjach znajdują się antresole, które dodatkowo zwiększają możliwości aranżacyjne wnętrza. Inwestycja jest również wyposażona w wiele udogodnień, takich jak podziemna hala garażowa, monitoring, stojaki rowerowe oraz wysokiej jakości materiały wykończeniowe.

ROSA Residence to nie tylko doskonałe miejsce do zamieszkania, ale także świetna inwestycja. Dzielnica Ujeścisko-Łostowice jest dynamicznie rozwijającą się częścią Trójmiasta, z dobrze rozwiniętą infrastrukturą handlowo-usługową oraz licznych placówkami edukacyjnymi i parkami. To miejsce, w którym można cieszyć się spokojem i ciszą, jednocześnie mając wszystkie potrzebne udogodnienia w zasięgu ręki.

ROBYG to deweloper o ugruntowanej pozycji na rynku. Ich inwestycje zawsze spełniają oczekiwania klientów, niezależnie od ich wieku i stylu życia. Doskonała lokalizacja, zieleń wokół budynków i atrakcyjne przestrzenie wspólne sprawiają, że inwestycje ROBYG są bardzo atrakcyjne. Jeśli planujesz przyszłość, zdecydowanie warto zapoznać się z ofertą ROBYG.

The ROSA Residence development by ROBYG offers a unique combination of single-family home comfort with the conveniences of apartment living. Located in the Ujeścisko-Łostowice district, these intimate urban villas are inspired by Scandinavian architecture and boast elevated standards and spacious green areas.

ROBYG offers close to 40 apartments with varying sizes, making them perfect for those seeking an intimate place to live. All buildings have been designed with harmony with nature in mind. The fully green recreational areas and children’s playgrounds create perfect conditions for daily rest and relaxation.

Ground floor apartments come with large gardens, while top floors feature mezzanines that enhance the interior’s versatility. The development is also equipped with amenities such as underground parking, surveillance, bicycle racks, and high-quality finishing materials.

ROSA Residence is not only an excellent place to live but also a great investment. The Ujeścisko-Łostowice district is a dynamically developing part of the Tricity area, with well-developed commercial and service infrastructure, as well as numerous educational facilities and parks. It is a place where one can enjoy peace and quiet while having all the necessary amenities within reach.

ROBYG is a well-established developer in the market. Their investments always meet customers’ expectations, regardless of age or lifestyle. The excellent location, green surroundings, and attractive common areas make ROBYG’s developments highly desirable. If you are planning for the future, it is definitely worth exploring ROBYG’s offerings.

