Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Koszty notarialne przy kupnie nieruchomości – ile zapłacimy?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Przy zakupie domu lub mieszkania, konieczne jest sporządzenie umowy kupna-sprzedaży nieruchomości w formie aktu notarialnego. Jednak warto mieć na uwadze, że wiąże się to z pewnymi kosztami. Jakie są zatem koszty notarialne przy sporządzaniu takiej umowy i ile zapłacimy?

Wysokość opłat notarialnych zależy przede wszystkim od wartości kupowanej nieruchomości. Im wyższa jej cena, tym większe będą koszty notariusza. Zgodnie z Rozporządzeniem ministra sprawiedliwości, obowiązującym od 28 czerwca 2004 r., stawki notarialne są ustalone następująco:

– 100 zł dla nieruchomości o wartości do 3000 zł;

– 100 zł plus 3% nadwyżki powyżej 3000 zł dla nieruchomości o wartości od 3000 do 10 000 zł;

– 310 zł plus 2% nadwyżki powyżej 10 000 zł dla nieruchomości o wartości od 10 000 do 30 000 zł;

– 710 zł plus 1% nadwyżki powyżej 30 000 zł dla nieruchomości o wartości od 30 000 do 60 000 zł;

– 1010 zł plus 0,4% nadwyżki powyżej 60 000 zł dla nieruchomości o wartości od 60 000 do 1 000 000 zł;

– 4770 zł plus 0,2% nadwyżki powyżej 1 000 000 zł dla nieruchomości o wartości od 1 000 000 do 2 000 000 zł;

– 6770 zł plus 0,25% nadwyżki powyżej 2 000 000 zł, ale nie więcej niż 10 000 zł dla nieruchomości o wartości powyżej 2 000 000 zł.

Warto pamiętać, że wysokość kosztów notarialnych nie zależy od tego, czy nabywamy nowe mieszkanie czy też jedno z rynku wtórnego. To, co jest istotne, to wartość samej nieruchomości.

Podsumowując, minimalna opłata notarialna za sporządzenie umowy kupna-sprzedaży nieruchomości wynosi 100 zł, a maksymalna może wynieść nawet 10 000 zł. Należy także pamiętać, że to kupujący ponosi koszty notarialne, a nie sprzedający.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing steady growth, with increasing demand for both houses and apartments. The process of buying or selling a property requires the drafting of a notarial deed, which incurs certain costs. It is important to understand the expenses associated with the notarial agreement and how they are calculated.

The amount of notarial fees primarily depends on the value of the property being purchased. According to the Regulation of the Minister of Justice, which has been in force since June 28, 2004, the notarial rates are as follows:

– PLN 100 for properties valued up to PLN 3,000;

– PLN 100 plus 3% of the excess above PLN 3,000 for properties valued between PLN 3,000 and PLN 10,000;

– PLN 310 plus 2% of the excess above PLN 10,000 for properties valued between PLN 10,000 and PLN 30,000;

– PLN 710 plus 1% of the excess above PLN 30,000 for properties valued between PLN 30,000 and PLN 60,000;

– PLN 1,010 plus 0.4% of the excess above PLN 60,000 for properties valued between PLN 60,000 and PLN 1,000,000;

– PLN 4,770 plus 0.2% of the excess above PLN 1,000,000 for properties valued between PLN 1,000,000 and PLN 2,000,000;

– PLN 6,770 plus 0.25% of the excess above PLN 2,000,000, but not exceeding PLN 10,000 for properties valued above PLN 2,000,000.

It is important to note that the amount of notarial costs does not depend on whether the property is newly built or on the secondary market. The crucial factor is the value of the property being sold.

In summary, the minimum notarial fee for drafting a property purchase agreement is PLN 100, while the maximum can reach up to PLN 10,000. It is also important to remember that the buyer bears the notarial costs, not the seller.

For more information about the real estate market in Poland, you can visit Realtor.com Poland. This website provides insights into the current trends, forecasts, and issues related to the real estate industry in the country.