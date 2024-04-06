Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe możliwości zakupu nieruchomości w Zielonej Górze

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Agencja Mienia Wojskowego (AMW) w Zielonej Górze wprowadza unikalną okazję dla tych, którzy marzą o posiadaniu własnego domu lub mieszkania. AMW wystawia na sprzedaż kilka nieruchomości, w tym mieszkania, budynki oraz działki. Ceny są niezwykle atrakcyjne, co rodzi doskonałą szansę na inwestycję w przyszłość.

W dzisiejszych czasach, kiedy ceny nieruchomości rosną w zawrotnym tempie, coraz trudniej jest znaleźć dostępne i przystępne oferty na rynku pierwotnym lub wtórnym. Dlatego właśnie warto rozważyć alternatywne metody zakupu, które dają szansę na spełnienie marzeń o własnych „czterech kątach”.

AMW posiada wiele unikalnych nieruchomości, rozmieszczonych w różnych częściach Lubuskiego. Możliwości są niemal nieograniczone – od apartamentów o różnej powierzchni dla osób poszukujących komfortu mieszkalnego, po budynki przeznaczone na cele biznesowe dla przedsiębiorczych inwestorów.

Organizowane przetargi dają możliwość zakupu lub najmu nieruchomości bezpośrednio od AMW. Mogą brać w nich udział zarówno osoby zainteresowane zakupem na cele mieszkaniowe, jak i inwestorzy, którzy szukają sposobów na pomnażanie swojego kapitału.

Przetargi odbywają się na terenie siedziby Oddziału Regionalnego Agencji Mienia Wojskowego w Zielonej Górze, przy ulicy Zjednoczenia 104. Istnieją różne formy przetargów, takie jak przetargi ustne nieograniczone, przetargi ustne ograniczone, przetargi pisemne nieograniczone i przetargi pisemne ograniczone.

Aby wziąć udział w przetargu, konieczne jest spełnienie warunków określonych w ogłoszeniu, w tym wpłacenie wadium w wyznaczonym terminie. Jeśli masz jakiekolwiek pytania lub chciałbyś uzyskać więcej informacji, skontaktuj się z AMW pod numerem telefonu: +48 68 411 96 41.

Ta fascynująca oferta AMW w Zielonej Górze otwiera zupełnie nowe możliwości na lokalnym rynku nieruchomości, które mogą spełnić marzenia o własnym domu lub przynieść korzyści inwestorom. Nie przegap tej wyjątkowej okazji!

The real estate industry is currently experiencing rapid growth, with property prices increasing at an unprecedented rate. This makes it increasingly difficult for individuals to find affordable options in both the primary and secondary markets. As a result, it is worth considering alternative methods of purchasing property, such as the unique opportunity offered by Agencja Mienia Wojskowego (AMW) in Zielona Góra.

AMW has a wide range of unique properties available for sale, including apartments, buildings, and plots of land. These properties are located in various parts of Lubusz Province, offering almost limitless possibilities. For those seeking residential comfort, there are apartments available in different sizes. For ambitious investors, there are buildings suitable for business purposes.

AMW conducts auctions that provide an opportunity to purchase or lease properties directly from them. These auctions are open to individuals interested in residential purchases as well as investors looking to grow their capital. The auctions take place at the headquarters of the Regional Branch of Agencja Mienia Wojskowego in Zielona Góra, located at Zjednoczenia 104. There are various types of auctions, including unrestricted oral auctions, restricted oral auctions, unrestricted written auctions, and restricted written auctions.

In order to participate in an auction, it is necessary to meet the conditions specified in the announcement, including submitting a deposit within the given timeframe. If you have any questions or would like more information, you can contact AMW at the phone number: +48 68 411 96 41.

This fascinating offer from AMW in Zielona Góra opens up entirely new possibilities in the local real estate market, which can fulfill the dream of owning a home or bring benefits to investors. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity!

