Nowe przepisy dotyczące świadectwa energetycznego

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Obecnie obowiązujące przepisy wymagają posiadania świadectwa charakterystyki energetycznej dla budynków użytkowych. Jednak od 1 kwietnia br. nowe przepisy rozszerzają ten obowiązek także na sprzedaż nieruchomości. To oznacza, że ​​każdy, kto chce sprzedać swoją nieruchomość, musi przedstawić świadectwo energetyczne. Bez tego dokumentu właściciel może być ukarany grzywną w wysokości do 10 000 zł przez nadzór budowlany, sąd, gminę czy policję.

Szczególnie dotyczy to właścicieli domów jednorodzinnych wybudowanych przed 2009 rokiem. Dla tych budynków, które powstały po tej dacie, świadectwo energetyczne jest wystawiane wraz z zawiadomieniem o ukończeniu budowy. W przypadku braku tego dokumentu, konieczne jest skonsultowanie się z certyfikowanym audytorem energetycznym, który przeprowadzi odpowiednie badania i wystawi świadectwo. Ten dokument będzie ważny przez 10 lat.

Koszt uzyskania świadectwa może się różnić w zależności od lokalizacji. W mniejszych miejscowościach cena wahają się w granicach od 500 zł do 1 000 zł. W większych miastach ceny zaczynają się od około 1 000 złotych. Ostateczna cena zależy również od wielkości budynku, stopnia skomplikowania jego budowy oraz dostępności dokumentacji technicznych.

Podsumowując, nowe przepisy dotyczące świadectwa energetycznego obejmują także sprzedaż nieruchomości. Właściciele domów jednorodzinnych powinni pamiętać o konieczności posiadania tego dokumentu przed sprzedażą. Cena uzyskania świadectwa może zależeć od wielu czynników, takich jak lokalizacja, wielkość budynku i komplikacje związane z jego budową. Ważne jest, aby być świadomym tych nowych przepisów i dostosować się do nich, aby uniknąć kar finansowych.

The requirement for an energy performance certificate for commercial buildings is currently in place. However, as of April 1st this year, new regulations extend this obligation to the sale of properties as well. This means that anyone who wants to sell their property must present an energy performance certificate. Without this document, the owner can be fined up to 10,000 PLN by building supervisors, courts, municipalities, or the police.

This requirement particularly affects owners of single-family homes built before 2009. For buildings constructed after that date, the energy performance certificate is issued along with the completion notice. In the absence of this document, it is necessary to consult a certified energy auditor who will conduct the necessary assessments and issue the certificate. This document will be valid for 10 years.

The cost of obtaining the certificate may vary depending on the location. In smaller towns, prices range from 500 zł to 1,000 zł. In larger cities, prices start at around 1,000 zł. The final price also depends on the size of the building, the complexity of its construction, and the availability of technical documentation.

In summary, the new regulations regarding energy performance certificates also apply to property sales. Owners of single-family homes should remember the need to have this document before selling. The cost of obtaining the certificate may depend on various factors such as location, building size, and construction complications. It is important to be aware of these new regulations and to comply with them in order to avoid financial penalties.