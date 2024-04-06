Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Obowiązek posiadania świadectwa energetycznego dla właścicieli domów i mieszkań

Od kwietnia 2024 roku właściciele domów jednorodzinnych i mieszkań mają obowiązek posiadać świadectwo energetyczne. Jak to uzyskać i komu przepisy dotyczą?

Świadectwo energetyczne to dokument określający ilość energii potrzebnej do zaspokojenia potrzeb energetycznych związanych z użytkowaniem budynku lub jego części. Jest to związane z codziennymi czynnościami, takimi jak ogrzewanie mieszkania, podgrzewanie wody czy oświetlanie pomieszczeń. Celem wprowadzonych przepisów jest zwiększenie świadomości ekologicznej, promowanie oszczędności oraz ograniczenie emisji dwutlenku węgla.

Świadectwo energetyczne jest obowiązkowe dla wszystkich nieruchomości wybudowanych po 2009 roku. Nieposiadanie odpowiednich dokumentów grozi karą do 5 000 zł. Przepisy dotyczą również inwestorów indywidualnych oraz osób planujących sprzedaż lub wynajem mieszkania. Kopię świadectwa należy dołączyć do zawiadomienia o ukończeniu budowy lub wniosku o pozwolenie na użytkowanie.

Aby uzyskać świadectwo energetyczne, należy skorzystać z usług audytora energetycznego, który posiada uprawnienia do wystawiania tego dokumentu. Koszt takiej usługi wynosi średnio od 200 do 600 zł dla mieszkania i od 400 do 1000 zł dla domu. Świadectwo ważne jest przez okres 10 lat.

Wprowadzenie obowiązku posiadania świadectwa energetycznego ma na celu zwiększenie świadomości ekologicznej społeczeństwa oraz promowanie energetycznych rozwiązań oszczędnościowych. Przepisy mają również na celu ograniczenie emisji gazów cieplarnianych. Dlatego ważne jest, aby właściciele domów i mieszkań zdawali sobie sprawę z konieczności uzyskania tego dokumentu i jego znaczenia dla środowiska naturalnego.

The introduction of the energy performance certificate (świadectwo energetyczne) requirement in April 2024 will have implications for the housing industry in Poland. This certificate is a document that quantifies the amount of energy needed to meet the energy requirements of a building or its parts, including heating, hot water, and lighting. Its implementation aims to increase ecological awareness, promote energy-saving practices, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions (dwutlenek węgla) in the country.

The requirement for an energy performance certificate applies to all properties built after 2009, including individual homes and apartments. Failure to possess the necessary documents can result in a fine of up to 5,000 złoty. It is also important to note that individuals planning to sell or rent out a property must include a copy of the certificate with the completion notification or application for an occupancy permit.

To obtain an energy performance certificate, property owners must engage the services of a certified energy auditor (audytor energetyczny), who is authorized to issue the document. The cost of this service ranges from an average of 200 to 600 złoty for an apartment and from 400 to 1000 złoty for a house. The certificate is valid for a period of 10 years.

The introduction of the energy performance certificate requirement not only aims to increase ecological awareness but also promotes energy-saving solutions in households. Additionally, the regulations seek to limit greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to environmental protection. It is essential for homeowners and property owners to understand the necessity of obtaining this certificate and its significance in terms of environmental sustainability.

