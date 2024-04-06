Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opłacalność inwestycji w mieszkania z rynku wtórnego

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024

Właściciel spółki zarządzającej blisko 10 tysięcy mieszkań na wynajem, Sławek Muturi, przekonuje, że lepiej inwestować w mieszkania z rynku wtórnego. Twierdzi on, że za kilkadziesiąt lat najemcy nie będą odróżniać, które mieszkanie było od dewelopera, a które z wielkiej płyty.

Pytając się, gdzie warto kupić nieruchomość oraz kiedy wzrost cen wyhamuje, dowiadujemy się, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości z rynku wtórnego może być bardziej opłacalne.

Według Muturiego, mieszkania z rynku wtórnego mają wiele zalet, takich jak większa elastyczność cenowa, niższe koszty zakupu oraz możliwość negocjacji warunków. Ponadto, umiejscowienie tych nieruchomości często jest bardziej korzystne, znajdują się one w atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach z rozwiniętą infrastrukturą.

Muturi radzi inwestorom skupić się na miastach o rosnącej gospodarce, rozwiniętej infrastrukturze oraz atrakcyjnych stawkach wynajmu. Ważne jest również, aby sprawdzić stan techniczny nieruchomości oraz przewidzieć koszty ewentualnych remontów.

Na pytanie, kiedy wzrost cen wyhamuje, Muturi nie daje jednoznacznej odpowiedzi. Jego zdaniem, nie ma pewności, że wzrost cen nieruchomości zatrzyma się w najbliższym czasie. Jednakże, podkreśla on, że wybierając odpowiednią lokalizację oraz mając dobrze przemyślany plan inwestycyjny, można znaleźć opłacalne inwestycje na rynku wtórnym.

Podsumowując, inwestowanie w mieszkania z rynku wtórnego może przynieść wiele korzyści. Przed podjęciem decyzji, należy jednak dokładnie przeanalizować lokalizację, stan techniczny oraz perspektywy wzrostu cen.

The real estate industry is a dynamic and ever-growing sector that offers various opportunities for investors. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of investing in properties from the secondary market rather than new developments. Sławek Muturi, the owner of a company managing nearly 10,000 rental apartments, believes that investing in properties from the secondary market can be more profitable in the long run.

One of the main advantages of investing in properties from the secondary market is the greater price flexibility. Compared to properties developed by real estate developers, those from the secondary market often have lower purchase costs and offer the possibility of negotiating terms and prices. This flexibility allows investors to maximize their returns and potentially secure a better deal.

Another advantage of properties from the secondary market is their location. Many of these properties are situated in attractive and well-established neighborhoods with developed infrastructure. This can be a major draw for tenants and ensure a steady rental income. Moreover, as Muturi suggests, investors should focus on cities with a growing economy and attractive rental rates, as these factors can contribute to the long-term profitability of their investment.

When it comes to predicting when the price growth will stabilize, there is no definitive answer. According to Muturi, it is difficult to determine when the property market will experience a slowdown in price growth. However, he emphasizes that with the right location and a well-thought-out investment plan, profitable opportunities can still be found in the secondary market.

In conclusion, investing in properties from the secondary market can offer numerous benefits, including greater price flexibility, lower purchase costs, and the potential for negotiation. However, it is crucial for investors to carefully analyze the location, technical condition, and prospects for price growth before making any investment decisions. By doing so, they can make informed choices and maximize their chances of success in the real estate market.

