Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Ostrołęce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Prezydent Miasta Ostrołęki wydał zarządzenie dotyczące sprzedaży nieruchomości gruntowej położonej przy ulicy ks. Jana Krzemińskiego. Nieruchomość o numerze 30242/1, będąca własnością miasta, została przeznaczona do sprzedaży w drodze bezprzetargowej w celu poprawy warunków zagospodarowania przyległych terenów.

Zgodnie z obowiązującymi przepisami, informacja dotycząca tej sprzedaży została umieszczona na elektronicznej tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Miasta Ostrołęki. Dodatkowo, wykaz nieruchomości gruntowej został udostępniony na stronie internetowej Urzędu, gdzie można zapoznać się z dokładnymi szczegółami dotyczącymi działki.

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Ostrołęce ma na celu poprawę warunków zagospodarowania terenów przyległych. Jest to ważne działanie w rozwoju i modernizacji miasta. Poprzez sprzedaż tej nieruchomości, Miasto Ostrołęka zamierza stworzyć możliwości dla inwestorów, którzy będą mogli przyczynić się do dalszego rozwoju lokalnej społeczności.

Przeznaczenie nieruchomości do sprzedaży w drodze bezprzetargowej oznacza, że istnieją określone warunki, które muszą być spełnione przez potencjalnych nabywców. Decyzję w sprawie sprzedaży podejmie Prezydent Miasta Ostrołęki, analizując zgłoszone oferty.

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Ostrołęce otwiera nowe perspektywy rozwoju dla miasta. Jest to doskonała okazja dla potencjalnych inwestorów, którzy tworzą nowe miejsca pracy i przyczyniają się do wzrostu gospodarczego regionu. Miasto Ostrołęka dąży do zapewnienia dogodnych warunków dla rozwoju biznesu i inwestycji, dzięki czemu ludność lokalna może cieszyć się lepszą jakością życia.

Więcej informacji na temat sprzedaży nieruchomości w Ostrołęce można znaleźć na stronie internetowej Urzędu Miasta Ostrołęki. Zachęcamy do zapoznania się z ofertą i skorzystania z tej unikalnej możliwości.

The sale of real estate in Ostrołęka presents new opportunities for the development of the city. It is an excellent opportunity for potential investors who can create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of the region. The city of Ostrołęka aims to provide favorable conditions for business development and investment, allowing the local population to enjoy a better quality of life.

The specific property being sold is located at ul. ks. Jana Krzemińskiego and has the number 30242/1. It is owned by the city and has been designated for sale without a tender process in order to improve the development conditions of adjacent areas.

In accordance with current regulations, information regarding this sale has been posted on the electronic notice board of the Ostrołęka City Office. Additionally, a list of the real estate has been made available on the official website of the office, where interested parties can find detailed information about the plot.

The sale of the property in Ostrołęka opens up new development prospects for the city and is an important step in its growth and modernization. Through the sale of this real estate, the City of Ostrołęka intends to create opportunities for investors who can contribute to the further development of the local community.

The decision regarding the sale will be made by the President of the City of Ostrołęka after analyzing the submitted offers. The property’s designation for sale without a tender process means that certain conditions must be met by potential buyers.

For more information about the sale of real estate in Ostrołęka, interested parties can visit the official website of the Ostrołęka City Office. We encourage you to explore the offer and take advantage of this unique opportunity.