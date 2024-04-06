Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Walka z flipperami – czy podatki to rozwiązanie?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Wielu ludzi obecnie musi stawić czoła problemom związanych z cenami mieszkań. Osoby „flipperów”, którzy spekulują na rynku nieruchomości, uznane zostały za wrogów „ludu pracującego”. W przeszłości podobne problemy występowały za czasów komunizmu, gdzie także byli „flipperzy”, handlujący przydziałem mieszkań.

Wcześniej kupno mieszkania nie było tak trudne jak teraz – wystarczyło płacić cenę rynkową. Obecnie jednak walka z tymi spekulantami jest konieczna. Wprowadzane są nowe przepisy, które mają ograniczać sprzedaż nieruchomości w krótkim czasie.

Propozycją jest podniesienie podatków od czynności cywilnoprawnych dla tych, którzy chcą sprzedać nieruchomość przed upływem określonego okresu czasu. Według nowych zasad, podatek wynosiłby 10% przed upływem roku, 6% od roku do dwóch lat i 4% od dwóch do trzech lat.

Czy podatki są rozwiązaniem? Robert Gwiazdowski, ekspert ds. ekonomii, wątpi w skuteczność tego rozwiązania. Jego zdaniem, ludzie mają prawo kupować i sprzedawać nieruchomości, a zwiększanie podatków tylko utrudnia dostęp do mieszkań dla zwykłych obywateli.

W zamiarze walki z flipperami, należy również rozważyć inne rozwiązania. Przede wszystkim, rząd powinien skupić się na tworzeniu warunków, które przyciągną więcej inwestorów do budowy nowych mieszkań. Wybudowanie większej liczby mieszkań na pewno pomogłoby zwiększyć podaż i obniżyć ceny.

Walka z flipperami jest z pewnością ważna, ale konieczne jest znalezienie rozwiązania, które nie tylko karze spekulantów, ale także stwarza warunki dla zdrowego funkcjonowania rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate industry is currently facing numerous challenges, particularly in relation to housing prices. Speculators, known as „flippers,” who engage in property market speculation, have been branded as enemies of the working class. Similar issues were observed during the communist era, where there were also speculators trading in housing allocations.

In the past, buying a house was not as difficult as it is now; one simply had to pay the market price. However, combating these speculators has become necessary. New regulations are being introduced to restrict the short-term sale of properties.

One proposal is to increase the real estate transfer tax for those who want to sell a property before a certain period of time has elapsed. According to the new rules, the tax would be 10% if sold within a year, 6% for sales occurring between one and two years, and 4% for sales occurring between two and three years.

But are taxes the solution? Robert Gwiazdowski, an expert in economics, doubts the effectiveness of this approach. He believes that people have the right to buy and sell properties, and increasing taxes only hinders access to housing for ordinary citizens.

In the fight against flippers, it is important to consider other solutions as well. First and foremost, the government should focus on creating conditions that will attract more investors to build new homes. Constructing a greater number of houses would undoubtedly help increase supply and lower prices.

The fight against flippers is certainly important, but it is necessary to find a solution that doesn’t just penalize speculators but also creates conditions for the healthy functioning of the real estate market.