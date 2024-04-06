Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost inwestycji w nieruchomości wśród luksusowych marek modowych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W odpowiedzi na dynamiczne trendy rynkowe i rosnącą konkurencję, luksusowe marki modowe zwiększają swoje inwestycje w posiadanie nieruchomości. Kering, globalny koncern modowy, ogłosił niedawno swoją najnowszą inwestycję, która ma na celu zabezpieczenie kluczowych lokalizacji dla swoich sklepów.

Kering, firma-matka takich marek jak Gucci, Saint Laurent i Bottega Veneta, zakupił budynek w prestiżowej lokalizacji w Nowym Jorku za imponujące 963 miliony dolarów. Ten strategiczny nabytek rozszerza portfolio nieruchomości Kering w miastach takich jak Paryż i Tokio, pozwalając im na utrzymanie dominującej pozycji na rynku.

Luksusowe marki modowe zdają sobie sprawę z ogromnego znaczenia lokalizacji dla ich sukcesu. Doskonale wybrana lokalizacja może prowadzić do większej widoczności, zwiększonego ruchu klientów i większych szans na generowanie zysków. Wiedząc o tym, Kering inwestuje w budowy i nabycie nieruchomości w najbardziej pożądanych miejscach na całym świecie.

Nie tylko Kering podjął takie kroki. Inne znane marki modowe, takie jak Prada i LVMH, również angażują się w nieruchomości. Prada niedawno zakupiła swój flagowy sklep w Nowym Jorku za 425 milionów dolarów, podczas gdy LVMH był właścicielem jednej z największych nieruchomości w Europie – Polach Elizejskich w Paryżu.

Nie tylko nieruchomości handlowe są na celowniku tych marek. Inwestują także w biura, hotele i nieruchomości mieszkalne. Przykładem jest Blackstone, który w ramach swojego przejęcia w 2021 roku nabył nieruchomość w Mediolanie od Reale Compagnia Italiana. Ta strategia daje im większą kontrolę nad własnym biznesem oraz możliwość tworzenia spójnego, luksusowego doświadczenia dla swoich klientów.

Zmieniające się trendy i konkurencyjność rynku skłaniają luksusowe marki modowe do nowych strategii. Inwestycje w nieruchomości stanowią kluczowy element tych planów, pomagając im utrzymać swoją pozycję lidera na rynku i osiągać sukces na międzynarodowej arenie.

The fashion industry is constantly evolving, with dynamic market trends and increasing competition. In response to these changes, luxury fashion brands are increasing their investments in real estate to secure key locations for their stores. One such brand is Kering, a global fashion conglomerate, which recently announced its latest investment in a prestigious location in New York City, purchasing a building for an impressive $963 million. This strategic acquisition expands Kering’s portfolio of properties in cities such as Paris and Tokyo, allowing them to maintain a dominant position in the market.

Luxury fashion brands understand the immense significance of location for their success. A well-chosen location can lead to greater visibility, increased customer traffic, and higher chances of generating profits. Recognizing this, Kering is investing in the construction and acquisition of properties in the most desirable locations worldwide.

Kering is not the only brand taking such steps. Other well-known fashion brands, such as Prada and LVMH, are also getting involved in real estate. Prada recently purchased its flagship store in New York City for $425 million, while LVMH owns one of the largest properties in Europe – the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

These brands are not solely focused on commercial properties. They are also investing in offices, hotels, and residential properties. For example, Blackstone, as part of their acquisition in 2021, acquired a property in Milan from Reale Compagnia Italiana. This strategy gives them greater control over their own business and the opportunity to create a cohesive, luxurious experience for their customers.

Changing trends and market competitiveness are driving luxury fashion brands to adopt new strategies. Investments in real estate play a crucial role in these plans, helping them maintain their position as market leaders and achieve success on the international stage.