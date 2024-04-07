Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

7 kwietnia, 2024

Zadaszenie Trasy Łazienkowskiej: Alternatywa dla wiecznego hałasu

Wiele lat temu, już o tym pisałem jak radni Wawra i Wilanowa wraz z setką mieszkańców debatowali nad zajęciem się sprawą pomiarów hałasu dochodzącego z Południowej Obwodnicy Warszawy. Dziś jednak wracamy do tego tematu, skupiając się na Trasie Łazienkowskiej, która jest uznawana przez wielu mieszkańców za jedno z najgłośniejszych miejsc w stolicy.

Mieszkańcy opisują swoje doświadczenia związanymi z hałasem, mówiąc, że przez wiele lat muszą zamknąć okna i nie mają możliwości cieszenia się spokojem w swoim mieszkaniu. Jedna z mieszkanek okolicy powiedziała: „Mieszkam tu już ponad 20 lat, niby się przyzwyczaiłam, ale okna mam cały czas zamknięte”. Inna osoba wyznała, że mąż namawia ją na przeprowadzkę do cichszej części miasta, ale jeszcze nie jest gotowa do tego kroku.

Temat zadaszenia Trasy Łazienkowskiej nie jest nowy. Jest to pomysł, który od wielu lat pojawia się w rozmowach i dyskusjach. Radny Krystian Suchecki podkreśla, że chociaż inwestycja ta jest kosztowna, to jest ona konieczna i należy się nią zająć. Jednak rzeczniczka Stołecznego Zarządu Rozbudowy Miasta, Agata Choińska-Ostrowska, przyznała, że na razie brakuje środków finansowych na realizację tego projektu.

Choć zadaszenie Trasy Łazienkowskiej wiąże się z pewnymi kosztami, przedstawia to innowacyjną alternatywę dla mieszkańców, którzy od lat zmaga się z uciążliwościami hałasu. Taka inwestycja mogłaby przyczynić się do poprawy jakości życia w tej części miasta. Ostateczna decyzja należy jednak do radnych i miasta, którzy muszą uwzględnić potrzeby i oczekiwania społeczności lokalnej.

The issue of noise pollution from the Łazienkowska Route in Warsaw has been a topic of discussion for many years. The residents in the area have been affected by the constant noise, with many having to keep their windows closed to avoid the disturbance. This has led to a decrease in their quality of life and the inability to enjoy peace and quiet in their own homes.

One resident stated, „I have been living here for over 20 years, and although I have gotten used to it, I still have to keep my windows closed all the time.” Another resident mentioned that her husband has been trying to convince her to move to a quieter part of the city, but she isn’t ready to make that step yet.

The idea of covering the Łazienkowska Route is not new and has been a topic of conversation for many years. Councilor Krystian Suchecki emphasizes that although the project would be costly, it is necessary and needs to be addressed. However, the spokesperson for the City Development Authority, Agata Choińska-Ostrowska, admitted that there is currently a lack of financial resources to undertake this project.

Despite the costs associated with covering the Łazienkowska Route, it presents an innovative solution for the residents who have been dealing with the noise issue for years. Such an investment could contribute to improving the quality of life in this part of the city. Nonetheless, the final decision lies with the councilors and the city, who need to consider the needs and expectations of the local community.

Market Forecast:

Although specific market forecasts for noise reduction solutions for roads are not mentioned in the article, the demand for such solutions is expected to increase in urban areas with high-level transportation infrastructure. As cities expand and population density increases, the need to address noise pollution becomes a priority. This creates opportunities for companies that specialize in noise reduction technologies, such as sound barriers or innovative road coverings.

Industry Issues:

One of the main issues related to implementing noise reduction measures for roads is the financial aspect. Projects like covering the Łazienkowska Route require significant investment, which may be a challenge for municipalities. Securing funding from public or private sources becomes crucial in order to carry out these projects.

Furthermore, addressing noise pollution on major roads can also have environmental implications. Choosing the right materials and technologies for road coverings or sound barriers is essential to ensure sustainability and minimize the carbon footprint of such projects.

