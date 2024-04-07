Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Biały Port – luksusowa lokalizacja w sercu Torunia

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Biały Port, ekskluzywna inwestycja deweloperska w Toruniu, zbliża się do ukończenia. Przewiduje się, że odbiory apartamentów rozpoczną się w czerwcu tego roku. Grupa Marrow sp. z o.o. jest odpowiedzialna za powstanie trzech budynków o różnej liczbie kondygnacji – 5, 4 i 3. Lokalizacja inwestycji jest niezwykle atrakcyjna, bowiem znajduje się w pobliżu toruńskiej Starówki, zaledwie 5 minut spacerem od centrum miasta.

Projekt Biały Port oferuje 41 luksusowych apartamentów o różnym metrażu, które są doskonale zaprojektowane i wykończone. Apartamenty posiadają balkony, tarasy oraz windy. Deweloper, Grupa Marrow, zdecydował się na inwestycję w tym miejscu ze względu na jego unikalne atuty, takie jak niepowtarzalne widoki, bliskość terenów rekreacyjnych oraz spokój, będący jednocześnie w bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie centrum Torunia.

W ramach inwestycji powstaje również wspólna hala garażowa o powierzchni ponad 1700 m kw. Projekt Biały Port jest uważany za inwestycję premium, która oferuje mieszkańcom ekskluzywną przestrzeń w centrum miasta. Apartamentowce są otoczone terenami zielonymi, małą architekturą oraz zaprojektowanymi częściami wspólnymi.

Nazwa inwestycji, „Biały Port”, ma swoje korzenie w historycznej przeszłości Torunia. Projekt powstaje w sąsiedztwie Portu Zimowego, dawniej miejsca zimowego postoju statków. Nazwa „Biały” nawiązuje natomiast do rzeki Wisły, która była dawniej nazywana Białą Rzeką. Lokalizacja apartamentowców przy ulicy, która kiedyś nosiła nazwę Portowej, dodaje również dodatkowego uroku temu wyjątkowemu przedsięwzięciu.

Biały Port to niezwykle prestiżowa inwestycja, która z pewnością przyciągnie uwagę mieszkańców Torunia. Jej bliskość do centrum miasta, unikalne widoki i wysoki standard wykonania sprawiają, że jest to doskonała oferta dla tych, którzy szukają luksusu w sercu Torunia.

The Biały Port project, an exclusive development in Toruń, is nearing completion. It is expected that the apartments will be handed over in June of this year. Marrow Group Ltd. is responsible for the creation of three buildings with different numbers of floors – 5, 4, and 3. The location of the investment is extremely attractive as it is situated near the Toruń Old Town, just a 5-minute walk from the city center.

The Biały Port project offers 41 luxury apartments of various sizes, which are well-designed and finished. The apartments feature balconies, terraces, and elevators. The developer, Marrow Group, decided to invest in this location due to its unique advantages, such as unparalleled views, proximity to recreational areas, and tranquility while being in the immediate vicinity of Toruń’s center.

As part of the investment, a shared garage hall with an area of over 1700 square meters is also being built. The Biały Port project is considered a premium investment that offers residents exclusive living space in the city center. The apartment buildings are surrounded by green areas, small architecture, and designed common areas.

The name of the investment, „Biały Port” (White Port), has its roots in Toruń’s historical past. The project is being created in the vicinity of the Winter Port, which used to be a winter berth for ships. The name „Biały” (White) refers to the Vistula River, which was formerly called the Biała River. The location of the apartments on a street that was once named Portowa also adds additional charm to this unique undertaking.

Biały Port is an extremely prestigious investment that will undoubtedly attract the attention of Toruń residents. Its proximity to the city center, unique views, and high standard of execution make it an excellent offer for those seeking luxury in the heart of Toruń.