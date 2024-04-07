Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kredyt hipoteczny: Jakie są wymagania banków?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań ciągle rosną, ale zainteresowanie kupnem własnego mieszkania nie maleje. Większość osób musi skorzystać z kredytu, ale tam pojawiają się pewne trudności. Aby otrzymać pożyczkę od banku, musimy spełnić pewne kryteria. Tomasz Półtorak, znany jako „Ziomek od kredytów” na Instagramie, opowiada o tym szczegółowo.

Ważnym kryterium przy udzielaniu kredytu jest nasza forma zatrudnienia. Może to być umowa o pracę, własna działalność gospodarcza, umowa zlecenie lub wiele innych. Półtorak wyjaśnia, że posiadanie umowy o pracę na czas nieokreślony nie jest jedynym sposobem, aby otrzymać kredyt hipoteczny.

Banki uwzględniają wiele różnych form dochodów. Akceptują umowy zlecenia, umowy o dzieło, a nawet dochody duchownych. Istnieje również przekonanie, że osoby prowadzące własną firmę lub działalność gospodarczą mają trudniej z uzyskaniem kredytu hipotecznego. Półtorak tłumaczy, że wpływa na to fakt, że przedsiębiorcy często zależą od optymalizacji podatkowej, która nie zawsze idzie w parze ze zdolnością kredytową.

W rozmowie poruszane są również inne kwestie dotyczące kredytu hipotecznego. Na przykład, czy zawsze musimy mieć wkład własny czy na ile lat najlepiej brać kredyt. Półtorak odpowiada na te pytania i udziela porad w sytuacji, gdy stracimy pracę po wzięciu kredytu.

Artykuł jest pełen praktycznych wskazówek i z pewnością rozwieje niektóre wątpliwości dotyczące wymagań banków przy udzielaniu kredytów hipotecznych.

The real estate industry is experiencing a continuous increase in housing prices, but the interest in purchasing one’s own apartment remains high. However, most people rely on loans to finance their purchase, and this is where certain difficulties arise. To obtain a loan from a bank, certain criteria must be met. In a detailed article, Tomasz Półtorak, known as „Ziomek od kredytów” on Instagram, sheds light on these criteria.

One of the important criteria for loan approval is the type of employment. It can be a permanent employment contract, self-employment, contractor agreement, or many other forms. Półtorak explains that having a permanent employment contract is not the only way to qualify for a mortgage.

Banks consider various forms of income when evaluating loan applications. They accept contractor agreements, freelance contracts, and even income from clergy members. There is a common belief that individuals who run their own business or engage in self-employment have a harder time obtaining a mortgage loan. Półtorak clarifies that this perception may be influenced by the fact that entrepreneurs often focus on tax optimization, which is not always aligned with creditworthiness.

The article also discusses other aspects related to mortgage loans. For example, it addresses whether a down payment is always required and provides guidance on the ideal loan term. Półtorak answers these questions and provides advice for situations where borrowers lose their jobs after taking out a loan.

Overall, the article provides practical tips and is likely to dispel some doubts regarding the requirements imposed by banks when granting mortgage loans.

