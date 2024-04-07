Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy trend na rynku: Butikowe biurowce z usługami na osiedlach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Większość deweloperów wstrzymała budowę dużych kompleksów biurowych po epidemii Covid-19, co spowodowało pustki na rynku. Jednak zamiast tego, coraz częściej pojawiają się butikowe biurowce na osiedlach, przynosząc nowy trend na rynku nieruchomości.

Jednym z przykładów jest biurowiec Focus, który powstaje w samym centrum Pruszcza Gdańskiego. Budynek składa się z dwóch pięter, z parterem przeznaczonym na różnorodne usługi, a piętrami na biura. Dariusz Malottke, kierownik ds. sprzedaży w firmie Pomorskie Domy, wyjaśnia, że celem tego projektu jest stworzenie nowej, miejskiej przestrzeni do życia. Aby zapewnić różnorodność usług, deweloper sam dobiera najemców. Planują, że na parterze powstanie modna restauracja, rzemieślnicza piekarnia oraz barber. Natomiast na pierwszym piętrze będą usługi medyczne i kancelarie, a na drugim siedziba jakiejś firmy.

Biurowiec Focus jest obecnie w fazie budowy dachu, a planowane zakończenie prac ma nastąpić pod koniec tego roku. Najemcy będą mogli wprowadzać się w przyszłym roku. Firma Pomorskie Domy ma również plany na podobne obiekty w dwóch dzielnicach Gdańska, jednak szczegóły nie zostały jeszcze ujawnione.

Innym przykładem butikowego biurowca jest drugi etap osiedla Kaskada Jasień, gdzie znajduje się trzypiętrowy budynek usługowy. Lokale w tym budynku są przeznaczone do sprzedaży, a na parterze będą biura dewelopera oraz sklep Żabka.

Butikowe biurowce z usługami na osiedlach to nowy trend na rynku, który jest odpowiedzią na zmienne potrzeby pracowników biurowych i wymagania rynku nieruchomości. Dają one możliwość korzystania z różnorodnych usług w bliskiej odległości, co przyciąga zarówno pracowników, jak i klientów.

The trend of boutique office buildings with mixed-use services in residential areas is a response to the changing needs of office workers and the demands of the real estate market. These buildings provide the opportunity to access a variety of services within close proximity, which is appealing to both employees and customers.

One example of this trend is the Focus office building in the center of Pruszcz Gdanski. The building consists of two floors, with the ground floor dedicated to various services and the upper floors designated for offices. The developer, Pomorskie Domy, aims to create a new urban living space with this project. To ensure a diverse range of services, the developer handpicks the tenants. They plan to have a trendy restaurant, artisan bakery, and a barber shop on the ground floor, while the first floor will house medical services and law offices, and the second floor will be the headquarters of a company.

The construction of the Focus office building is currently in the roofing phase, with completion expected at the end of this year. Tenants will be able to move in next year. Pomorskie Domy also has plans for similar properties in two districts of Gdansk, although details have not yet been disclosed.

Another example of a boutique office building is the second phase of the Kaskada Jasien residential complex, which features a three-story commercial building. The spaces in this building are intended for sale, with the developer’s offices and a Żabka convenience store located on the ground floor.

These boutique office buildings with mixed-use services in residential areas are bringing a new trend to the real estate market. They meet the evolving needs of office workers and cater to the demands of the market. The convenience of having various services in close proximity is attracting both employees and customers.

