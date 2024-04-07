Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przebudowa biurowców na prywatny akademik – Nowa era mieszkalnictwa studenckiego w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Kompleks czterech ośmiopiętrowych biurowców przy al. Żwirki i Wigury, dawnej siedziby banku Pekao S.A., jest gotowy na nową przemianę. Właściciel, litewski fundusz inwestycyjny 1 Asset Management, ogłosił ambitne plany przebudowy budynków na innowacyjne prywatne akademiki. Ta inicjatywa zapowiada się jako przewrotne wydarzenie w historii Warszawy.

Pierwotnie, w 2009 roku, budynek został wybudowany jako Lipowy Office Park. Bank Pekao S.A. wynajął wtedy całą powierzchnię, blisko 40 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych, na swoją główną siedzibę. Jednak po przeprowadzce instytucji finansowej do wieżowca Forest przy rondzie Zgrupowania AK „Radosław” biurowce stały się niezamieszkane.

Nowy właściciel, firma Futureal Investment Partners, początkowo planował jedynie modernizację nieruchomości, dostosowując je do nowych wymagań najemców. Jednak niedawno ogłoszono, że litewski fundusz inwestycyjny 1 Asset Management przejął dwa z czterech budynków przy al. Żwirki i Wigury. Wspólnie z firmą Hanner, fundusz inwestycyjny inwestuje w ambitny projekt o nazwie Shed Living, który zakłada budowę sieci prywatnych akademików.

Ta przemiana biurowców w prywatny akademik to nie tylko rewolucja w przestrzeni mieszkaniowej dla studentów, ale również odpowiedź na zmieniające się wymagania rynku nieruchomości. Przekształcenie tych biurowców w akademiki przyczyni się do zwiększenia dostępności taniego i nowoczesnego mieszkalnictwa studenckiego w Warszawie.

Projekt Shed Living zapowiada się fascynująco i wnosi świeże spojrzenie na kwestię zapewnienia odpowiednich warunków mieszkalnych dla studentów w stolicy Polski. Przekształcenie biurowców w przestronne pokoje, wspólne przestrzenie i zaawansowane udogodnienia to wizja nowoczesnego akademika, który dostosowuje się do potrzeb i oczekiwań studentów.

For more information about the Shed Living project and the future of student housing in Warsaw, visit the official website of 1 Asset Management: 1 Asset Management and Hanner: Hanner.

