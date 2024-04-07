Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadki cen najmu mieszkań w polskich miastach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Analitycy Expandera i Rentier.io przeprowadzili badania w 17 polskich miastach dotyczące cen najmu mieszkań. Nowe dane przynoszą zaskakujące wyniki – w 14 z tych 17 lokacji ceny najmu spadły w lutym w porównaniu do stycznia. Eksperci określają tę sytuację jako „trzęsienie ziemi” na rynku najmu.

Największe spadki odnotowano w Częstochowie (o 6,8 proc.), Radomiu (6,2 proc.) i Toruniu (5,1 proc.), ale nawet w większych miastach, takich jak Warszawa, Gdańsk czy Poznań, również można zauważyć obniżki cen najmu. Średnio stawka najmu spadła o 1,93 proc., co stanowi największy miesięczny spadek w historii raportów.

Jednak nie wszystkie miasta odnotowały spadki. Ceny najmu wzrosły w Katowicach, Łodzi i Sosnowcu. Warto jednak zauważyć, że mimo obniżek, w większości badanych lokalizacji czynsze są wciąż wyższe niż rok temu, o około 1%.

Należy pamiętać, że obniżki cen najmu mają wpływ na rentowność inwestycji w mieszkania na wynajem. W lutym wskaźnik ten wyniósł 4,75 proc., podczas gdy w styczniu było to 4,98 proc. Warto jednak zauważyć, że rentowność inwestycji różni się w zależności od konkretnego miasta. Na przykład, w Krakowie wynosi ona poniżej 4%, podczas gdy w Radomiu przekracza 5,6%.

Podsumowując, obniżki cen najmu w polskich miastach otwierają nowe perspektywy dla osób szukających mieszkań do wynajęcia. Niższe ceny mogą również wpłynąć na obniżenie rentowności inwestycji w nieruchomości, więc inwestorzy powinni śledzić te zmiany uważnie.

The research conducted by Expandera and Rentier.io in 17 Polish cities has revealed surprising results in terms of rental prices. The new data shows that in 14 of these cities, rental prices have decreased in February compared to January, leading experts to describe the situation as an „earthquake” in the rental market.

The largest decreases were recorded in Częstochowa (6.8%), Radom (6.2%), and Toruń (5.1%), but even in larger cities like Warsaw, Gdańsk, and Poznań, rental rates have also seen a decline. On average, rental prices have dropped by 1.93%, marking the largest monthly decrease in the history of reports.

However, not all cities have experienced a decrease in rental prices. Prices have actually increased in Katowice, Łódź, and Sosnowiec. It is worth noting, though, that despite the decreases, in most of the surveyed locations, rental prices are still higher than they were a year ago, by approximately 1%.

It is important to remember that the decrease in rental prices has an impact on the profitability of real estate investments. In February, the rental yield was 4.75%, compared to 4.98% in January. However, it is important to highlight that the profitability of investments varies depending on the specific city. For example, in Kraków, it is below 4%, while in Radom, it exceeds 5.6%.

In summary, the decrease in rental prices in Polish cities presents new opportunities for individuals searching for rental properties. Lower prices may also affect the profitability of real estate investments, so investors should closely monitor these changes.

