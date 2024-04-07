Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Warszawskie kawalerki drożeją, ale to nie tylko stolica

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny kawalerek w Warszawie wzrosły o ponad 32 procent w ciągu roku, przekraczając średnią stawkę 20 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy – donosi portal bankier.pl powołując się na ekspertów z Otodom Analytics. Jeszcze niedawno być może można było znaleźć tańsze mieszkania, ale teraz ich ceny przyprawiają o zawrót głowy.

Nie tylko w stolicy, ale również w innych polskich miastach można zauważyć podobny trend. Rynek wtórny odnotowuje zauważalną drożyznę.

Choć takie informacje bywają przygnębiające, warto pamiętać, że dostępność tanich mieszkań jest zawsze zależna od danej lokalizacji. Dla porównania, na Starej Ochocie jednopokojowe mieszkanie w kamienicy skutecznie zastrasza ceną 659 tysięcy złotych. Właścicielka jednej z kawalerek na blokowisku Bemowo również nie przynosi ulgi, żądając niewiele niższą cenę – 626 tysięcy złotych. Na Pradze znajduje się kolejna oferta, 25-metrowa kawalerka w kamienicy, która kosztuje grubo ponad pół miliona złotych.

Podsumowując, rynek nieruchomości w Polsce dynamicznie się zmienia. Warto mieć świadomość, że nie tylko w Warszawie, ale również w innych miastach można zauważyć wzrost cen nieruchomości, szczególnie w kategorii kawalerek. W takiej sytuacji warto rozważyć inne alternatywy, jak na przykład zakup mieszkania poza centrum czy też wynajem. Ważne jest, aby dobrze przeanalizować rynek i wybrać rozwiązanie, które najlepiej odpowiada naszym potrzebom i możliwościom finansowym.

The rising prices of small apartments in Warsaw, as reported by bankier.pl citing experts from Otodom Analytics, are reflecting a broader trend in the real estate market in Poland. Prices for studio apartments have increased by over 32 percent within a year, surpassing the average rate of 20,000 złoty per square meter. This surge in prices can be observed not only in the capital but also in other Polish cities, indicating a noticeable increase in the secondary market.

While these developments may be disheartening for prospective buyers, it’s important to remember that the affordability of cheaper apartments is always dependent on specific locations. For example, in the district of Stara Ochota, a one-room apartment in a tenement house is listed for the staggering price of 659,000 złoty. Similarly, a small studio apartment in a block of flats in Bemowo is being offered for 626,000 złoty. Meanwhile, another option on offer is a 25-square-meter studio apartment in a tenement house in Praga, priced well over half a million złoty.

In summary, the real estate market in Poland is undergoing dynamic changes, with rising apartment prices not only in Warsaw but also in other cities, especially in the category of studios. In such a situation, it may be worth considering alternative options, such as purchasing property outside the city center or opting for rental accommodation. It is essential to carefully analyze the market and choose a solution that best suits our needs and financial capabilities.

To stay updated on the real estate industry and market forecasts in Poland, you can visit reputable sources such as the Polish Real Estate Federation’s website at pfrn.pl or the National Association of Real Estate Agents’ website at pn-be.org.pl. These websites provide valuable insights and information regarding the industry’s current state, market forecasts, and any pertinent issues related to the real estate market in Poland.