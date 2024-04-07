Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ważność świadectwa energetycznego przy sprzedaży nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach, zgodnie z przepisami unijnymi, wymóg posiadania świadectwa energetycznego stał się powszechny dla wszystkich nieruchomości. Od teraz, świadectwo energetyczne jest obowiązkowym dokumentem niezbędnym do przeprowadzenia transakcji sprzedaży domu lub mieszkania.

Notariusze, będąc świadomi tego wymogu, będą zobowiązani do odnotowania obecności świadectwa energetycznego w dokumentach związanych z transakcją nieruchomości. W przypadku braku tego dokumentu, notariusz będzie pouczał stronę transakcji o możliwości nałożenia kary grzywny za jej nieprzedstawienie.

Jako nowy nabywca, jeśli nie otrzymamy świadectwa energetycznego od poprzedniego właściciela, mamy możliwość zgłoszenia tego faktu do sądu. Brak tego dokumentu może skutkować nałożeniem grzywny w wysokości do 5 tysięcy złotych przez organy nadzoru budowlanego, sąd, gminę lub policję.

Posiadanie świadectwa energetycznego ma kluczowe znaczenie dla zrównoważonego rozwoju i ochrony środowiska. Daje to potencjalnym nabywcom informacje na temat zużycia energii danej nieruchomości, co pozwala im podejmować bardziej świadome decyzje związane z wyborem domu lub mieszkania.

Wnioski i rekomendacje przedstawione w świadectwie energetycznym mogą również być wykorzystane do poprawy efektywności energetycznej nieruchomości. To z kolei prowadzi do oszczędności dla właścicieli i zmniejszenia wpływu na środowisko.

Warto pamiętać, że świadectwo energetyczne ma istotne znaczenie dla bezpieczeństwa prawne i finansowe zarówno dla kupujących, jak i sprzedających nieruchomości. Dlatego każdy właściciel nieruchomości powinien zadbać o jego posiadanie przed przeprowadzeniem transakcji sprzedaży.

The requirement for an energy certificate has become common for all properties in recent years in accordance with EU regulations. The energy certificate has now become a mandatory document necessary for the sale of a house or apartment.

Notaries, being aware of this requirement, will be obliged to note the presence of the energy certificate in the documents related to the property transaction. In the event of the document’s absence, the notary will inform the parties to the transaction about the possibility of a fine for non-presentation.

As a new buyer, if we do not receive the energy certificate from the previous owner, we have the option to report this fact to the court. The absence of this document may result in a fine of up to 5,000 Polish zloty by building supervisory authorities, the court, the municipality, or the police.

Having an energy certificate is of crucial importance for sustainable development and environmental protection. It provides potential buyers with information on the energy consumption of a given property, enabling them to make more informed decisions regarding their choice of house or apartment.

The conclusions and recommendations presented in the energy certificate can also be used to improve the energy efficiency of the property, leading to savings for owners and a reduced environmental impact.

It is worth noting that the energy certificate is of significant importance for the legal and financial security of both buyers and sellers of properties. Therefore, every property owner should ensure its possession before conducting a sale transaction.

For more information about energy certificates and related topics, you can visit reputable sources such as the Ministry of Energy’s website (link name) or the Energy Regulatory Office’s website (link name). These websites provide valuable insights into the industry, market forecasts, and relevant issues related to energy certificates.