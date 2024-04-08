Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Hiszpański premier Pedro Sanchez ogłasza likwidację programu złotych wiz

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Hiszpański premier Pedro Sanchez w poniedziałek ogłosił plan likwidacji programu tzw. złotych wiz, które umożliwiały obywatelom państw spoza UE uzyskanie pobytu stałego w Hiszpanii poprzez zakup nieruchomości w tym kraju. Decyzja ta ma na celu zakończenie praktyk spekulacyjnych oraz zapewnienie mieszkań ludziom.

Przepisy dotyczące złotych wiz zostały wprowadzone w 2013 roku przez centroprawicowy rząd Mariano Rajoya, w celu przyciągnięcia inwestycji zagranicznych. Osoby spoza UE, które nabyły nieruchomość o wartości powyżej 500 tys. euro, otrzymywały prawo do stałego pobytu w Hiszpanii.

Premier Sanchez nie określił, czy likwidacja programu obejmie również cudzoziemców, którzy zainwestowali w papiery wartościowe Hiszpanii, zdeponowali ponad 1 mln euro w tamtejszych bankach lub zakupili akcje spółek o tej wartości.

Złote wizy umożliwiały posiadaczom swobodne podróżowanie po państwach strefy Schengen. Obecnie największą grupę posiadaczy złotych wiz w Hiszpanii stanowią obywatele Chin.

Podobną decyzję w sprawie złotych wiz podjął również rząd Portugalii w 2023 roku, zlikwidowano je po ponad 10 latach obowiązywania.

Likwidacja programu złotych wiz w Hiszpanii jest kolejnym krokiem w dążeniu do uregulowania rynku nieruchomości i zwalczania spekulacji. Premier Sanchez podkreśla, że jego rząd podejmie niezbędne decyzje, aby zapewnić prawo do mieszkań obywatelom i zakończyć praktyki spekulacyjne. Czas pokaże, jakie będą kolejne konsekwencje tych działań i jak wpłyną na rynek nieruchomości w Hiszpanii.

The decision to abolish the „golden visa” program in Spain is expected to have a significant impact on the real estate market in the country. The program, which was introduced in 2013 by the center-right government of Mariano Rajoy, allowed non-EU citizens to obtain permanent residency in Spain by purchasing properties worth more than 500,000 euros.

The main objective of the program was to attract foreign investment, but it has also led to speculation and inflated property prices. By eliminating the program, the Spanish government aims to put an end to these practices and ensure access to housing for its citizens.

It is unclear whether the abolition of the program will also apply to foreigners who have invested in Spanish securities, deposited more than 1 million euros in local banks, or purchased shares in companies worth that amount. The details of the plan have not been specified by Prime Minister Sanchez.

The „golden visas” also granted holders the freedom to travel within the Schengen Area. Currently, Chinese citizens make up the largest group of „golden visa” holders in Spain.

Portugal had a similar program, but it was abolished in 2023 after more than 10 years of implementation. This decision had a significant impact on the Portuguese real estate market, and it is expected that the same will happen in Spain.

The abolition of the „golden visa” program in Spain is part of the government’s efforts to regulate the real estate market and combat speculation. Prime Minister Sanchez has emphasized that his administration will take the necessary steps to ensure access to housing for its citizens and put an end to speculative practices. It remains to be seen what the consequences of these actions will be and how they will impact the Spanish real estate market.

For more information on the Spanish real estate market and related news, you can visit Spanish Property Insight or The Guardian – Property.