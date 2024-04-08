Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy budynek w miejscu dawnej stacji: odbudowa dla przyszłości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 8 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka Pol-Sun Investment z Sopotu planuje postawić nowy budynek na działce przy al. Grunwaldzkiej 22, gdzie niegdyś znajdowała się stacja benzynowa. Warunkiem dla realizacji inwestycji jest odbudowa dawnego obiektu, który zamykałby kwartał zabudowy.

Stacja benzynowa Baltoil funkcjonowała w tym miejscu już niemal 100 lat temu. Obecnie, po 14 latach działalności, znany lokal gastronomiczny Stacja Deluxe ustąpił miejsca azjatyckiej restauracji Thali.

W styczniu br. miasto wydało inwestorowi warunki zabudowy dla tej działki, który zamierza tu wybudować budynek usługowy z funkcją zamieszkania zbiorowego, z możliwością stworzenia domu studenckiego oraz garażem podziemnym. Warunki zabudowy obejmują m.in. ograniczenie wysokości frontowej elewacji do 15,5 m i dopuszczenie wysokości do kalenicy na poziomie 21,5 m.

Ważnym aspektem inwestycji jest zgodność z zaleceniami Pomorskiego Wojewódzkiego Konserwatora Zabytków, który wysunął propozycję demontażu budynku dawnej stacji benzynowej z jednoczesnym odtworzeniem go przy wykorzystaniu oryginalnej substancji zabytkowej. Taki zabieg pozwoliłby na zachowanie elementów historycznych, w tym żelbetowego słupa.

Nowa inwestycja nie tylko wprowadzi świeży akcent architektoniczny na Grunwaldzką, ale także wpisze się w plany rozwoju przestrzennego miasta. Obok planowanego budynku pobiegnie także nowa linia tramwajowa, dzięki której lepsze połączenia komunikacyjne będą dostępne dla mieszkańców i studentów.

Podczas naszych starań w skontaktowaniu się z deweloperem, nie udało nam się uzyskać dodatkowych informacji na temat tej inwestycji. Jednakże, projekt ten otwiera nowe perspektywy dla renowacji zabytkowych obiektów w mieście, dając im nowe życie i funkcjonalność w kontekście współczesnych potrzeb.

Pol-Sun Investment from Sopot is planning to construct a new building on a plot of land at al. Grunwaldzka 22, where a gas station used to be located. One of the conditions for the implementation of this investment is the reconstruction of the former building, which would complete the architectural quarter. The gas station, Baltoil, operated in this location almost 100 years ago. Currently, after 14 years of operation, the well-known restaurant Stacja Deluxe has made way for an Asian restaurant called Thali.

In January of this year, the city issued the investor with building conditions for this plot of land. The investor intends to build a service building with a collective housing function, along with the possibility of creating a dormitory and an underground garage. The building conditions include, among other things, a limitation on the height of the front façade to 15.5 meters and permission for a ridge height of 21.5 meters.

An important aspect of the investment is compliance with the recommendations of the Pomeranian Voivodeship Conservator of Monuments, who proposed dismantling the former gas station building while simultaneously restoring it using the original historic substance. This approach would allow for the preservation of historical elements, including a reinforced concrete column.

The new investment will not only introduce a fresh architectural accent on Grunwaldzka Street but will also be aligned with the city’s spatial development plans. In addition to the planned building, a new tram line will also be implemented, providing better transportation connections for residents and students.

During our attempts to contact the developer, we were unable to obtain additional information about this investment. However, this project opens up new perspectives for the renovation of historic buildings in the city, giving them new life and functionality in the context of contemporary needs.

For more information about urban development and architectural projects, you can visit the website of the City of Sopot at www.sopot.pl.