Dwie zatrzymane osoby podejrzane o kradzież z włamaniem

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 9 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Policjanci ze Śródmieścia zatrzymali dwóch mężczyzn podejrzanych o włamanie do sklepu oraz restauracji. W rezultacie zatrzymania, 37-latkowie zostali oskarżeni o kradzież papierosów, alkoholu oraz kasetek z pieniędzmi. Podczas interwencji, jeden z podejrzanych próbował uciekać, ale został zatrzymany po krótkim pościgu. Drugi sprawca ukrył się na zapleczu sklepu i został tam zlokalizowany przez policję.

Sprawa zaczęła się, gdy do Komendy Rejonowej Policji w Warszawie wpłynęła informacja o włamaniu do sklepu przy ulicy Dobrej. W odpowiedzi na to zgłoszenie, śródmiejscy wywiadowcy podjęli działania na miejscu. Zauważyli mężczyznę, który wykazywał podejrzane zachowanie i próbował ukryć coś pod kurtką. Policjanci podjęli decyzję o interwencji i ruszyli w kierunku podejrzanego. W odpowiedzi na to, mężczyzna rozpoczął desperacką ucieczkę, jednak zostawił za sobą skradzioną wcześniej kasetkę z pieniędzmi.

Ci sami policjanci, przeszukując sklep, odkryli drugiego sprawcę, który podczas włamania schował się na zapleczu. Obaj mężczyźni zostali doprowadzeni do komendy. Jednak okazało się, że sklepowe włamanie to nie było jedyne przestępstwo, jakie popełnili. Wcześniej, zatrzymani dokonali włamania do pobliskiej restauracji, skąd ukradli kilkaset złotych. Obydwaj podejrzani przyznali się do winy i usłyszeli zarzuty dotyczące włamania.

Obecnie, zatrzymani mężczyźni mogą spodziewać się kary do 10 lat więzienia, o ile zostaną uznani za winnych przed sądem. Śledztwo w tej sprawie nadzoruje Prokuratura Rejonowa Warszawa Śródmieście-Północ. W rezultacie skutecznej interwencji policji, odpowiedzialni za włamywaczy będą musieli stawić czoło konsekwencjom swoich czynów. Właściciele sklepu i restauracji mogą być uspokojeni, że sprawcy zostały zatrzymane i odpowiedzialność za ich działania zostanie wyegzekwowana w sposób sprawiedliwy.

