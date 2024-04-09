Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Korzystne licytacje komornicze – okazja do zakupu taniego domu w Wielkopolsce

W regionie Wielkopolski często organizowane są licytacje komornicze nieruchomości, na których można nabyć domy po korzystnych cenach. Oferty takie pochodzą głównie od osób zadłużonych, których nieruchomości są zajmowane i poddawane licytacji. Sprawdziliśmy, jakie tanie domy możesz kupić w Poznaniu i powiecie poznańskim w miesiącach kwiecień i maj 2024 roku.

Ceny wywoławcze na licytacjach znacznie się różnią od wartości rynkowych. Warto więc wziąć udział w nadchodzących licytacjach, ponieważ możesz znaleźć atrakcyjną ofertę na dom w Poznaniu lub jego okolicach, oszczędzając jednocześnie sporo pieniędzy.

Przystępując do licytacji, licytant musi złożyć rękojmię w wysokości jednej dziesiątej oszacowanej sumy. Rękojmia może być złożona gotówką lub w formie książeczki oszczędnościowej z upoważnieniem do wypłaty całego wkładu. Ważne jest, aby to zrobić najpóźniej jeden dzień przed licytacją.

W przypadku zainteresowania licytacjami komorniczymi, należy jednak pamiętać o pewnych ograniczeniach. Według przepisów abstynentami licytacji są dłużnicy, komornicy, ich bliscy oraz osoby obecne na licytacji w charakterze urzędowym. Nie mogą również uczestniczyć w licytacji osoby, które mogą nabyć nieruchomość tylko za zezwoleniem organu państwowego, a zezwolenie nie zostało przedstawione.

Ważne jest, aby przed wpłatą rękojmi lub ceną nabycia zweryfikować poprawność numeru konta bankowego. Numer konta kancelarii komorniczej lub sądu rejonowego można sprawdzić na stronach internetowych odpowiednich instytucji. W przypadku jakichkolwiek wątpliwości zaleca się kontakt z kancelarią komorniczą lub sądem.

Licytacje komornicze to szczególna forma aukcji mająca na celu odzyskanie długów od osób lub firm, które nie są w stanie ich spłacić. Przez komorników sądowych prowadzone są aukcje, na których można nabyć różne rodzaje majątku po cenach znacznie niższych niż na rynku.

Na licytacjach można znaleźć nie tylko nieruchomości, ale również pojazdy, przedmioty gospodarstwa domowego czy dzieła sztuki. Ceny wywoławcze są ustalane w oparciu o wartość rynkową przedmiotu, ale sam proces licytacji może znacząco podnieść cenę końcową.

Licytacje komornicze stanowią unikalną okazję do nabycia różnych rodzajów majątku, ale wymagają odpowiedniego przygotowania i świadomości ryzyka. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany, sprawdź najatrakcyjniejsze oferty na rynku nieruchomości w Poznaniu i okolicy w miesiącach kwiecień i maj 2024 roku.

