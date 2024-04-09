Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Leszczynowy Park: Zieleń, spokój i komfort zamieszkania na Jasieniu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 9 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Leszczynowy Park to nowoczesne osiedle mieszkalne w Gdańsku, które powstaje na Jasieniu. Jedno z ostatnich budynków zostanie oddane do użytku w sierpniu 2025 roku. Ta inwestycja cieszy się ogromną popularnością ze względu na dogodne położenie oraz unikalne otoczenie prywatnym parkiem o powierzchni 16 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych.

W ramach budowy Leszczynowego Parku, wykorzystano piękne starodrzewy oraz posadzono 59 nowych drzew. Dodatkowo, na terenie osiedla znajdują się ogrody sensoryczne i społeczne, ścieżka zdrowia, siłownia zewnętrzna oraz naturalny plac zabaw. Cały park jest dostępny przez cały rok i stanowi idealne miejsce do wypoczynku dla mieszkańców.

Poza atrakcjami parku, osiedle Leszczynowy Park oferuje mieszkania o różnych metrażach i układach pomieszczeń. W ostatnim budynku, który trafił na rynek, dostępne są dwu-, trzy- i czteropokojowe lokale. Ceny mieszkań zaczynają się od 481 000 złotych.

Poza tym, mieszkańcy osiedla mają dostęp do bogatej infrastruktury w okolicy. Jasień to dzielnica, która rozwija się dynamicznie od lat 90. Znajduje się w dogodnej lokalizacji, między centrum Gdańska a obwodnicą, co zapewnia łatwy dojazd w różne części miasta i okolic. Osiedle jest świetnie skomunikowane – do centrum można dojechać tramwajem lub autobusem bez przesiadek.

Jasień oferuje także liczne sklepy, restauracje, przedszkola i szkoły. Tereny zielone i rekreacyjne, takie jak jezioro Jasień czy Park Południowy, zapewniają mieszkańcom doskonałe warunki do aktywnego wypoczynku na świeżym powietrzu.

Osiedle Leszczynowy Park to doskonałe miejsce dla osób poszukujących spokoju, zieleni i komfortu zamieszkania. Inwestycja ta stanowi idealne połączenie nowoczesnych mieszkań z naturą i możliwość korzystania z licznych atrakcji w okolicy. Jeśli marzysz o zamieszkaniu w przestronnym i przyjaznym otoczeniu, to Leszczynowy Park na Jasieniu jest dla Ciebie doskonałym wyborem.

Leszczynowy Park is a modern residential estate in Gdańsk, located in the Jasień district. The project is gaining immense popularity due to its convenient location and unique surroundings, including a private park spanning 16,000 square meters. The development of Leszczynowy Park has involved the preservation of beautiful old trees, as well as the planting of 59 new trees. In addition, the estate features sensory and community gardens, a health trail, an outdoor gym, and a natural playground. The park is accessible all year round and provides an ideal place for relaxation and recreation for residents.

Apart from the park attractions, Leszczynowy Park offers apartments of various sizes and layouts. The latest building to be released onto the market includes two, three, and four-bedroom units. The prices for these apartments start from 481,000 Polish zlotys.

Residents of the estate also have access to a wealth of infrastructure in the surrounding area. The Jasień district has been developing rapidly since the 1990s and benefits from a strategic location between the center of Gdańsk and the bypass road, ensuring easy access to various parts of the city and its surroundings. The estate is well connected, with tram and bus routes providing direct transportation to the city center without transfers.

Jasień also offers numerous shops, restaurants, kindergartens, and schools. Green and recreational areas, such as Lake Jasień and South Park, provide residents with excellent conditions for outdoor activities and leisure.

Leszczynowy Park is an excellent choice for those seeking peace, green spaces, and comfortable living. This investment represents an ideal combination of modern apartments with nature and the opportunity to enjoy numerous attractions in the vicinity. If you dream of residing in a spacious and friendly environment, Leszczynowy Park in Jasień is the perfect choice for you.