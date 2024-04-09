Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe inwestycje premium we Wrocławiu

9 kwietnia, 2024

Moderna Holding, znany deweloper z Trójmiasta i Warszawy, ogłosił swoje plany wejścia na rynek nieruchomości we Wrocławiu. Firma z Gdańska zrewitalizuje i rozbuduje dwie nieruchomości na Starym Mieście i Przedmieściu Oławskim. Te prestiżowe inwestycje przyczynią się do urozmaicenia krajobrazu urbanistycznego miasta.

„Historia naszej firmy osiągnęła kolejny, bardzo ekscytujący moment. Dotychczasowe inwestycje Moderny stanowiły integralną część krajobrazu nieruchomości w Trójmieście i Warszawie. Teraz nadeszła kolej na Wrocław – miasto o bogatej historii i pięknej architekturze, w którym odnajdziemy prawdziwe ikony stylu modernistycznego, który jest nam tak bliski” – powiedział Adam Małaczek, prezes Moderna Holding.

Firma wniosła o pozwolenie na realizację dwóch inwestycji we Wrocławiu. Pierwszy projekt obejmuje przebudowę i rozbudowę budynku biurowego przy ulicy Purkyniego 2. Zgodnie z planem, budynek zostanie przekształcony w obiekt hotelowy, wraz z odpowiednią infrastrukturą techniczną i zagospodarowaniem terenu. Jednak inwestycja nie będzie miała miejsca bez określonej historii – obiekt to zabytkowa Poczta Paczkowa, którą długo czekano na nowego właściciela.

Drugi projekt dotyczy budynku biurowego przy ulicy Traugutta 1-7 na Przedmieściu Oławskim. Budynek ten, dawniej znany jako biurowiec ZREMB (ostatnio ASSECO), zostanie rozbudowany i przekształcony w obiekt hotelowy z podziemnym parkingiem. Celem inwestycji jest również odpowiednie zagospodarowanie terenu wokół budynku.

Obie inwestycje architektoniczne powierzono renomowanej polskiej pracowni Grupa 5 Architekci z Warszawy. Jednak ani Moderna Holding, ani Grupa 5 Architekci nie udzielili odpowiedzi na pytania odnoszące się do projektów ani nie przedstawili wizualizacji inwestycji.

Nowe inwestycje Moderny Holding we Wrocławiu stanowią ciekawą ofertę na rynku nieruchomości premium. Oczekujemy z niecierpliwością na dalsze informacje na temat tych projektów i ich wpływu na wizerunek architektoniczny miasta.

