Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe tereny mieszkaniowo-usługowe w Gliwicach są na sprzedaż

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Miasto Gliwice planuje wystawić na sprzedaż kompleks działek o przeznaczeniu mieszkaniowo-usługowym przy ulicy Curie-Skłodowskiej. W II połowie marca zostały wydane zarządzenia prezydenta w tej sprawie. Tereny te, które są obecnie porośnięte drzewami i krzewami, mają kształt zbliżony do prostokąta i mają łączną powierzchnię około 0,24 ha. Cena oferowanych nieruchomości wynosi 4,4 mln zł.

Nowa zabudowa przy ulicy Curie-Skłodowskiej będzie sąsiadować z zabudową mieszkaniowo-usługową. Wokół znajdują się różne instytucje, takie jak budynki oświatowe, służba zdrowia oraz obiekty sportowe i rekreacyjne. Rynek znajduje się również w bliskiej odległości, około 1000 m od tego kompleksu działek. Przeznaczenie terenów obejmuje zabudowę mieszkalno-usługową, o wysokiej intensywności. Może to być zarówno budynek wielorodzinny, jak i obiekt zbiorowego zamieszkania, na przykład hotel, motel, schronisko turystyczne, internat, dom studencki czy dom rencistów. Przewidziane są także usługi nieuciążliwe.

Dodatkowo, miasto zamierza sprzedać dwie działki na Sikorniku przy ulicy Kormoranów. One są kształtem zbliżone do trójkąta i sąsiedztwie szkoły oraz zabudowy mieszkaniowej. Na tych działkach znajduje się również istniejący budynek handlowo-usługowy o powierzchni ponad 130 m2. Maksymalna wysokość budynku dla tego terenu wynosi 9 m, a wskaźnik intensywności zabudowy to 1.4. Cena obu działek o łącznej powierzchni około 0,15 ha została ustalona na 800 tys. zł. Przeznaczenie terenów na Sikorniku to istniejące usługi i drobna wytwórczość, z możliwością uzupełnienia zabudowy mieszkaniowej.

Te nowe tereny mieszkaniowo-usługowe, które są obecnie na sprzedaż, mogą stanowić atrakcyjne inwestycje dla różnych przedsiębiorców i deweloperów w Gliwicach.

The sale of the residential and commercial plots in Gliwice, Poland presents attractive investment opportunities for various entrepreneurs and developers in the city. The plots located on Curie-Skłodowska Street have a rectangular shape and a combined area of approximately 0.24 hectares. Currently covered with trees and shrubs, these lands are designated for residential and service use.

The surrounding area of Curie-Skłodowska Street is home to a mix of residential and commercial developments, including educational buildings, healthcare services, and sports and recreational facilities. Additionally, the market is in close proximity to the complex, situated approximately 1,000 meters away. The designated purpose for these lands allows for high-intensity residential and service development. This includes the construction of multi-family buildings, as well as collective housing facilities such as hotels, motels, tourist shelters, dormitories, or retirement homes. Non-impactful services are also permitted.

In addition to the plots on Curie-Skłodowska Street, the city plans to sell two plots on Sikornik Street. These triangular-shaped plots are situated in the vicinity of a school and existing residential buildings. One of the plots already features a commercial and service building with a surface area of over 130 square meters. The maximum building height for this area is set at 9 meters, with a building intensity index of 1.4. The combined price for the two plots, totaling approximately 0.15 hectares, has been set at 800,000 złoty. The designated purpose for these Sikornik lands is for existing services and small-scale production, with the possibility of complementing the area with residential development.

The real estate market in Gliwice is dynamic, with a growing demand for residential and commercial properties. The sale of these new residential and commercial plots provides an opportunity for investors and developers to contribute to the city’s urban development and cater to the needs of the local community. With the potential for various types of developments, these lands offer a promising platform for businesses and entrepreneurs looking to establish themselves in the thriving market of Gliwice.

For more information about the real estate market in Gliwice and other investment opportunities in the city, please visit gliwice.eu.