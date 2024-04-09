Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozpoczęcie budowy nowych mieszkań w Warszawie przez Dom Development

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 9 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Dom Development, wiodący deweloper na rynku nieruchomości, wszedł w fazę realizacji ponad 300 mieszkań na Mokotowie i w Ursusie w Warszawie, zgodnie z ogłoszeniem firmy. Firma podała, że w ramach drugiego etapu projektu Harmonia Mokotów, budowane są nowe mieszkania przy zbiegu al. Polski Walczącej i al. Józefa Becka. Dodatkowo, deweloper rozpoczął budowę Osiedla Przy Forcie, które znajduje się w pobliżu terenów rekreacyjnych w historycznym Forcie V Włochy.

Dom Development, od początku tego roku, rozpoczął realizację blisko 700 mieszkań w Warszawie. Od wielu lat deweloper ten jest znany ze swojego zaangażowania w tworzenie nowoczesnych, komfortowych i funkcjonalnych przestrzeni mieszkalnych. Jego projekty są starannie zaprojektowane, aby spełniać oczekiwania klientów.

Wprowadzając na rynek nowe mieszkania, Dom Development odpowiada na stale rosnące zapotrzebowanie na nieruchomości w Warszawie. Miasto to stale się rozwija, przyciągając zarówno krajowych jak i zagranicznych nabywców nieruchomości. Rozpoczęcie budowy nowych lokali na Mokotowie i w Ursusie jest kolejnym krokiem w zwiększeniu dostępności atrakcyjnych mieszkań dla mieszkańców stolicy.

Inwestycje Dom Development są nie tylko doskonałą okazją dla osób poszukujących nowego miejsca zamieszkania, ale również dla inwestorów, którzy widzą perspektywę na zysk z wynajmu lub dalszej odsprzedaży. Deweloper ten cieszy się renomą dzięki wysokiej jakości wykonania i dopracowaniu detali swoich projektów. Bez wątpienia, inwestycje te są dobrą decyzją dla osób zainteresowanych rynkiem nieruchomości w Warszawie.

The real estate industry in Warsaw has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and Dom Development is one of the leading developers in the market. With its commitment to creating modern, comfortable, and functional living spaces, the company has begun the construction of over 300 apartments in the Mokotów and Ursus districts of Warsaw.

The second phase of the Harmonia Mokotów project involves the construction of new apartments at the intersection of Polski Walczącej Avenue and Józefa Becka Avenue. Additionally, Dom Development has started the construction of the Przy Forte housing estate, which is located near recreational areas in the historical Fort V Włochy.

By introducing new apartments to the market, Dom Development is addressing the growing demand for real estate in Warsaw. The city’s continuous development has attracted both domestic and foreign property buyers. The construction of new properties in Mokotów and Ursus is a step towards increasing the availability of attractive housing options for the city’s residents.

Investing in Dom Development’s projects is not only a great opportunity for individuals looking for a new place to live but also for investors who see the potential for rental income or resale. The company has built a strong reputation for its high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail in its projects. Without a doubt, these investments offer a good decision for those interested in the real estate market in Warsaw.

