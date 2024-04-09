Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wykaz nieruchomości do wydzierżawienia w Ostrołęce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 9 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Urząd Miasta Ostrołęki ogłosił nowy wykaz nieruchomości gruntowych, które są dostępne do wydzierżawienia. Zgodnie z przepisami, władze miasta zamieściły listę na elektronicznej tablicy ogłoszeń oraz na stronie internetowej urzędu.

Wg wykazu, miasto Ostrołęka jest właścicielem dwóch działek, które są przeznaczone do wydzierżawienia. Pierwsza działka oznaczona numerem geodezyjnym 52102/43 znajduje się przy ulicy gen. A. E. Fieldorfa „Nila”, natomiast druga oznaczona numerem geodezyjnym 30273 leży przy ulicy Śląskiej.

Miasto planuje przeprowadzić dzierżawę bezprzetargową, co oznacza, że nie będzie wymagane składanie ofert ani negocjacje. Osoby zainteresowane dzierżawą muszą jednak spełnić określone wymogi i zobowiązania, które zostaną określone przez władze miejskie.

Aby uzyskać więcej szczegółów na temat każdej z działek, można odwiedzić stronę internetową Urzędu Miasta Ostrołęki lub skorzystać z portalu geoportal2.pl, gdzie dostępna jest dodatkowa informacja na temat konkretnych nieruchomości.

Zainteresowani dzierżawą powinni pamiętać, że ogłoszenie to jest płatne i wymaga dodatkowych opłat. Wszelkie informacje na temat kosztów można uzyskać bezpośrednio w Urzędzie Miasta Ostrołęki.

Ta inicjatywa miasta Ostrołęka stwarza możliwość działania dla osób zainteresowanych prowadzeniem działalności na terenie miasta. Wydzierżawienie nieruchomości może być doskonałą okazją dla przedsiębiorców, którzy poszukują nowych lokalizacji dla swoich firm. Zapraszamy wszystkich zainteresowanych do zapoznania się z ofertą i skorzystania z tej unikalnej okazji.

The initiative by the city of Ostrołęka to lease out properties presents an opportunity for individuals or businesses who are interested in conducting activities within the city. The lease of these properties can be an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs who are seeking new locations for their businesses.

The two parcels of land available for lease are located at ul. gen. A. E. Fieldorfa „Nila” and ul. Śląska. To obtain more details about each parcel, individuals can visit the website of the City Hall of Ostrołęka or utilize the geoportal2.pl portal, where additional information about specific properties is available. This additional information can be useful for those who want to assess the suitability of the properties for their intended purposes.

It is important to note that the lease announcement is subject to fees and additional costs. For more information about the associated costs, interested parties are advised to contact the City Hall of Ostrołęka directly.

For individuals or businesses considering these lease opportunities, it is crucial to familiarize themselves with the requirements and obligations specified by the municipal authorities. Although the lease will not involve a bidding process, interested parties will still need to meet certain criteria determined by the city.

In terms of the industry or market forecasts related to the leasing of properties in Ostrołęka, it would be beneficial to conduct further research to determine the demand for commercial space in the area. Analyzing the market trends and competitive landscape could help potential tenants gauge the viability of establishing or expanding their businesses in Ostrołęka. This information can be obtained from reputable sources such as market research firms, industry associations, or business publications.