Dom Grossówny – Odrodzenie dawnej świątyni sztuki

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W Toruniu, jednym z miast pełnych uroku i historii, powstał unikalny projekt. Dotychczas zapomniany i niedoceniany dom Heleny Grossówny – polskiej tancerki, aktorki filmowej i teatralnej – został odbudowany i przeniesiony na nowe miejsce. To niezwykłe przedsięwzięcie nie tylko przypomina o naszym dziedzictwie, ale również daje nowe życie domowi szachulcowemu.

Powodem przeniesienia domu było zagrożenie jego istnienia. Miejsce, gdzie stał przez lata, zostało wystawione na sprzedaż deweloperowi, który planował budowę parkingu. Decyzja o wyburzeniu budynku była już podjęta, jednak dzięki staraniom marszałka Piotra Całbeckiego oraz miejscowego Towarzystwa Opieki nad Zabytkami udało się zmienić ten los. Dom Grossówny został zinwentaryzowany, rozebrany, a następnie przeniesiony na Wolę Zamkową w Toruniu. Niestety, nie wszystkie elementy udało się uratować ze względu na ich złe warunki techniczne, ale cegła z XIX wieku została wykorzystana podczas odbudowy.

Prace związane z rekonstrukcją odbywały się pod ścisłym nadzorem konserwatorskim i zostały powierzone firmie Modern House Józefa Stasiaka z Raby Wyżnej. Wartość inwestycji wyniosła 5,5 mln złotych, a dzięki dofinansowaniu z Funduszy Europejskich projekt mógł zostać zrealizowany. Odbudowany dom został również dostosowany do współczesnych standardów i wyposażony w windę oraz platformę dla osób z niepełnosprawnościami.

Teraz, jako odrodzona świątynia sztuki, dom Grossówny będzie pełnić nową rolę. Ma stać się miejscem, gdzie popularyzowana będzie wiedza o dorobku Heleny Grossówny oraz innych artystów teatralnych i filmowych z naszego województwa. Będą odbywać się tam także konferencje i spotkania. To inwestycja, która nie tylko przywróciła dawny blask temu budynkowi, ale również ożywi kulturalną scenerię Torunia.

Przebudowa domu Grossówny stanowi doskonały przykład, jak istotne jest zachowanie naszego dziedzictwa i odrodzenie historycznych budowli. To nie tylko umożliwia nam poznanie przeszłości, ale również daje nam możliwość czerpania inspiracji z przeszłością i tworzenia nowych przeżyć artystycznych.

The reconstruction of Helena Grossówna’s house in Toruń is not only a testament to the beauty and history of the city but also reflects the importance of preserving our cultural heritage. This unique project aims to bring back to life a forgotten and undervalued architectural gem, the half-timbered house of the Polish dancer and actress.

The decision to relocate the house was made due to the threat of its destruction. The original location where it stood for years was put up for sale to a developer who planned to build a parking lot. The decision to demolish the building had already been made, but thanks to the efforts of Marshal Piotr Całbecki and the local Heritage Conservation Society, the fate of the house was changed. Grossówna’s house was carefully documented, dismantled, and then moved to a new location in Wola Zamkowa in Toruń. Unfortunately, not all elements could be saved due to their poor condition, but 19th-century bricks were reused during the reconstruction.

The restoration work was carried out under strict conservation supervision and entrusted to the Modern House Józef Stasiak company from Raba Wyżna. The investment was valued at 5.5 million Polish złoty and thanks to funding from European funds, the project could be realized. The rebuilt house has also been adapted to modern standards and equipped with an elevator and a platform for people with disabilities.

Now, as a revived temple of art, Grossówna’s house will serve a new purpose. It will become a place where knowledge about Helena Grossówna’s achievements, as well as other theatrical and film artists from the region, will be popularized. The venue will also host conferences and meetings. This investment not only brings back the former splendor of the building but also revitalizes the cultural scene of Toruń.

The reconstruction of Grossówna’s house is an excellent example of the importance of preserving our heritage and rejuvenating historical buildings. It not only allows us to explore the past but also provides inspiration for creating new artistic experiences. This project reinforces the significance of safeguarding our cultural identity and fostering a deeper appreciation for our history.

