Kamienica z XIX wieku w centrum Krakowa szuka nowego właściciela

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Miasto Kraków planuje sprzedaż historycznej kamienicy z XIX wieku, położonej w centrum miasta. Jeśli uda się znaleźć nabywcę, to wpływy z transakcji wzbogacą miejski budżet o kilka milionów złotych.

W maju odbędzie się przetarg na zakup tej unikalnej nieruchomości, mieszczącej się przy ulicy Św. Gertrudy 20. Aby wziąć udział w licytacji, będzie wymagane złożenie wadium w wysokości 300 tysięcy złotych. Minimalna cena wywoławcza została ustalona na 5,64 miliona złotych.

Dwupiętrowy budynek kamienicy przed II wojną światową należał do Syndykatu Polskich Hut Żelaznych. Decyzją sądu w 1958 roku, nieruchomość stała się własnością skarbu państwa, natomiast na początku lat 90. kamienica przeszła w ręce miasta Krakowa.

Na parterze kamienicy obecnie znajdują się lokale usługowe, które są wynajmowane przez przedsiębiorców. Urząd miasta poinformował, że ci najemcy będą mogli kontynuować swoją działalność jeszcze przez kolejny miesiąc, do czasu rozstrzygnięcia przetargu. Warto jednak zaznaczyć, że budynek wymaga gruntownej renowacji. Według ekspertów, koszty naprawy związane z wiekiem kamienicy sięgają 85% jej wartości rynkowej.

Najnowsza dokumentacja projektowa potwierdza, że budynek przy ulicy Św. Gertrudy nr 20 został wybudowany jako pierwszy na tym terenie w 1875 roku. Osoby zainteresowane zakupem nieruchomości będą miały możliwość obejrzenia budynku podczas specjalnego pokazu, który odbędzie się 18 kwietnia. To doskonała okazja, by poznać historię tej wyjątkowej kamienicy i rozważyć możliwość jej nabycia.

The sale of the historic 19th-century tenement house in the center of Krakow is being planned by the city. If a buyer is found, the proceeds from the transaction will enrich the city’s budget by several million zlotys.

In May, a tender will be held for the purchase of this unique property located at Św. Gertrudy 20 Street. To participate in the auction, a deposit of PLN 300,000 will be required. The minimum starting price has been set at PLN 5.64 million.

The two-story tenement building was owned by the Syndicate of Polish Iron Works before World War II. By decision of the court in 1958, the property became the property of the state treasury, and in the early 1990s, the tenement house passed into the hands of the city of Krakow.

Currently, there are commercial premises on the ground floor of the tenement house, which are leased by entrepreneurs. The city authorities have informed that these tenants will be able to continue their activities for another month until the tender is resolved. However, it is worth noting that the building requires extensive renovation. According to experts, the repair costs associated with the age of the tenement house amount to 85% of its market value.

The latest design documentation confirms that the building at Św. Gertrudy 20 Street was built as the first one in this area in 1875. Interested parties will have the opportunity to view the building during a special show that will take place on April 18. This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the history of this unique tenement house and consider the possibility of acquiring it.

In terms of the industry, the real estate market in Poland has been experiencing growth in recent years. Krakow, being a popular tourist destination and a thriving economic hub, attracts investors looking for properties with potential for development or investment. The sale of historical buildings, such as this 19th-century tenement house, presents an opportunity for restoration and preservation, catering to the demand for unique properties in the market.

Market forecasts indicate that the real estate market in Poland, including Krakow, will continue to grow, driven by factors such as urbanization, tourism, and foreign investment. The demand for properties in central locations, especially those with historical value, is expected to remain strong. This is particularly true for cities like Krakow, which are rich in cultural heritage and attract both domestic and international buyers.

However, there are also challenges and issues related to the real estate industry in Poland. One of the main concerns is the need for careful restoration and preservation of historical buildings. As mentioned earlier, the cost of repairs for this particular tenement house is estimated to be 85% of its market value. This highlights the financial burden that comes with maintaining and renovating heritage buildings.

Another issue is the potential impact on the local community and urban landscape. While restoration and development can bring economic benefits, there is a need to strike a balance between preservation and modernization. It is important to ensure that the character and historical significance of the city are not compromised in the process of urban development.

Overall, the sale of the historic tenement house in Krakow presents an opportunity for both the city and potential buyers. It allows the city to generate revenue for its budget while providing investors with a chance to acquire a unique property in a desirable location. However, it is essential to address the challenges and considerations associated with the restoration and preservation of historical buildings to ensure a sustainable and harmonious urban development.