Kontrowersje wokół planowanej inwestycji na ulicy Lądowej

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W pobliżu Łazienek Królewskich toczy się intensywny spór dotyczący planowanej inwestycji dewelopera na ulicy Lądowej. Deweloper, spółka L3 Development, chce wybudować nowy budynek na terenie obok istniejących budynków mieszkalnych. Jednak mieszkańcy sąsiednich budynków obawiają się negatywnych konsekwencji tej inwestycji.

Poprzednie próby dewelopera zakończyły się niepowodzeniem, w związku z czym dokonano zmian w charakterze planowanego budynku. Teren, na którym ma być zrealizowana inwestycja, został wyprzedany w wyniku reprywatyzacji. Istnieją wątpliwości co do procesu reprywatyzacyjnego dotyczącego tej działki.

L3 Development planuje wybudować dom jednorodzinny, jednak w okolicy nie ma obecnie żadnej zabudowy jednorodzinnej. Poprzednie decyzje dotyczyły zabudowy wielorodzinnej, ale zostały one zablokowane ze względu na błędy w dokumentacji. Następna decyzja o warunkach zabudowy ułatwiła inwestorowi, ponieważ teraz tylko jeden budynek jest uwzględniony w postępowaniu.

Mieszkańcy są bardzo zaniepokojeni planowaną inwestycją. Dokumenty przedstawione przez nich wskazują na to, że nowy budynek będzie znajdował się w strefie niemalże wiecznego półmroku. Dodatkowo od balkonów budynku dzielić będzie jedynie 180 cm. Mieszkańcy sąsiedniego budynku zostali pozbawieni możliwości złożenia odwołania, ponieważ nie zostali uznani za stronę postępowania.

Projektowany budynek ma posiadać cztery balkony, cztery tarasy i cztery łazienki, co wydaje się przesadzone jak na dom jednorodzinny. Istnieją również obawy dotyczące naruszenia historycznego charakteru osiedla, które powstało w latach 30. kilka metrów od miejsca planowanej inwestycji.

Opinia urbanistycznego autorstwa profesora Piotra Lorensa, członka Miejskiej Komisji Urbanistyczno-Architektonicznej Miasta Stołecznego Warszawy, sugeruje, że planowana zabudowa narusza istniejące zasady urbanistyczne.

Mieszkańcy podejmują próby kontaktu z deweloperem, jednak spółka L3 Development nie odpowiada na pytania i nie posiada oficjalnej strony internetowej.

Kontrowersje wokół tej inwestycji trwają, a mieszkańcy sąsiednich budynków obawiają się negatywnych skutków dla okolicy oraz swojego otoczenia.

The controversy surrounding the proposed development project on Lądowa Street near the Royal Łazienki Park has raised concerns among the residents. The developer, L3 Development, aims to construct a new building next to existing residential structures. However, the neighboring residents fear the negative consequences of this investment.

Previous attempts by the developer were unsuccessful, leading to changes in the planned building’s design. The land on which the project is to be implemented was sold as a result of the process of reprivatization. There are doubts about the reprivatization process concerning this particular plot.

L3 Development plans to build a single-family home, but there are currently no other single-family houses in the vicinity. Previous decisions regarding multi-family housing were blocked due to errors in documentation. The next decision on the building conditions has eased the investor’s path, as now only one building is considered in the procedure.

The residents are deeply concerned about the planned investment. Documents presented by them indicate that the new building will be situated in an almost perpetual twilight zone. Additionally, there will be only 180 cm separating the balconies of the proposed building from those of the neighboring building. The residents of the neighboring building have been deprived of the possibility to appeal as they were not recognized as parties to the proceedings.

The designed building is supposed to have four balconies, four terraces, and four bathrooms, which seems excessive for a single-family home. There are also concerns about the potential violation of the historical character of the neighborhood, which was established in the 1930s just a few meters away from the location of the planned investment.

The opinion of urbanist professor Piotr Lorens, a member of the Municipal Urban Planning and Architectural Commission of the Capital City of Warsaw, suggests that the planned construction violates existing urban planning principles.

The residents are making attempts to contact the developer, but L3 Development does not respond to inquiries and does not have an official website.

The controversies surrounding this investment project continue, as the residents of the neighboring buildings fear the adverse effects on the area and their surroundings.

