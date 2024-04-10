Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Prokuratura Krajowa ujawnia kolejne kroki w badaniu Funduszu Sprawiedliwości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Prokuratura Krajowa wydała oświadczenie, w którym informuje o postępach w śledztwie dotyczącym nieprawidłowości w Funduszu Sprawiedliwości. W ramach przeprowadzonych działań pod koniec marca, zgromadzono dużą ilość dokumentacji, która obecnie jest analizowana. Przeszukania domów polityków, urzędników oraz budynków zgromadzenia Sercanów i fundacji Profeto przyniosły również zabezpieczenie setek nośników danych, takich jak pamięci USB, telefony komórkowe i komputery. Te nośniki danych zostały przekazane biegłym, a ich zawartość będzie poddana gruntownej analizie.

W wyniku przeprowadzonych działań, kilkanaście zażaleń dotyczących przeszukań i zatrzymań zostało przekazanych do sądów, wraz z opinią prokuratury na temat ich zasadności. Założono również zażalenia na decyzję Sądu Rejonowego dla Warszawy-Mokotowa w Warszawie dotyczącą tymczasowego aresztowania podejrzanych. Jednak żadne z tych zażaleń nie zostało jeszcze rozpatrzone.

Prokuratura Krajowa podjęła również decyzję o zabezpieczeniu majątku podejrzanych, w tym blokadzie kilku kont bankowych oraz nałożeniu przymusowej hipoteki na cztery nieruchomości. Ponadto, mając na uwadze, że fundacja Profeto otrzymała prawie 100 milionów złotych dotacji z Ministerstwa Sprawiedliwości, przeprowadzono zabezpieczenie roszczenia o zwrot tej kwoty. W tym celu nałożono hipotekę na nieruchomość w Wilanowie, gdzie powstaje ośrodek „Archipelag”, oraz zajęto rachunki bankowe fundacji.

Prokuratura Krajowa wskazuje także, że gromadzony materiał dowodowy jest analizowany pod kątem podniesienia wniosków o uchylenie immunitetu posłom i przekazanie sprawy do Sejmu RP. Biorąc pod uwagę zabezpieczenia majątkowe, reakcje prokuratury i śledztwo w Funduszu Sprawiedliwości nabierają coraz większego tempa, skupiając uwagę społeczeństwa na tym ważnym zagadnieniu.

The recent developments in the investigation into irregularities in the Justice Fund have shed light on the industry and the issues related to it. The Justice Fund is a government initiative aimed at providing financial support to victims of crime and promoting access to justice. It receives funding from the Ministry of Justice and distributes grants to various organizations, including the Sercan Brotherhood and the Profeto Foundation.

The investigation, conducted by the National Prosecution Office (Prokuratura Krajowa), has gathered a significant amount of documentation related to the case. This evidence is currently being analyzed to uncover any wrongdoing or misconduct. In addition to the collection of documents, searches have been carried out at the homes of politicians, officials, and the premises of the Sercan Brotherhood and the Profeto Foundation. These searches have resulted in the seizure of hundreds of data storage devices, such as USB drives, mobile phones, and computers. The content of these devices will be thoroughly examined by experts.

As a result of the investigation, several complaints regarding the searches and detentions have been forwarded to the courts, along with the prosecution’s opinion on their validity. Appeals have also been filed against the decision of the District Court for Warsaw-Mokotów regarding the temporary arrest of the suspects. However, none of these complaints have been reviewed yet.

Furthermore, the National Prosecution Office has decided to secure the assets of the suspects. This includes freezing several bank accounts and placing a compulsory mortgage on four properties. Additionally, considering that the Profeto Foundation received nearly 100 million PLN in grants from the Ministry of Justice, the prosecution has secured the claim for the return of this amount. To do this, a mortgage has been imposed on a property in Wilanów, where the „Archipelago” center is being built, and the foundation’s bank accounts have been seized.

The National Prosecution Office also highlights that the gathered evidence is being analyzed to determine if there are grounds to lift the immunity of parliamentary members and transfer the case to the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish parliament). With the asset seizures, the actions taken by the prosecution, and the ongoing investigation into the Justice Fund, public attention is increasingly focused on this important issue.

For more information on the Justice Fund and related investigations, you can visit the official website of the National Prosecution Office: prokuratura.gov.pl.