Średniowieczne odkrycie na Starym Mieście w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Artykuł bazuje na informacji o odkryciu średniowiecznych ścian w jednym z mieszkań komunalnych na Starym Mieście w Warszawie. Po tragicznym wydarzeniu jakim było powstanie warszawskie, wiele kamienic legło w gruzach. Jednak w tym przypadku, rodzina, która zamieszka w tym mieszkaniu, będzie miała unikatową atrakcję – XVI-wieczny fryz.

Jest to jedna z niewielu ocalałych części kamienicy, która przetrwała najazd wojsk i zostawiła ślad po minionych wiekach. Stołeczny konserwator zabytków, Michał Krasucki, podkreśla, że odkrycie to jest niezwykłe ze względu na powojenne zniszczenia, które dotknęły wiele budynków w mieście. Dlatego remont mieszkania, wraz z konserwacją średniowiecznego gzymsu, jest wydarzeniem godnym uwagi.

Kamienice znajdujące się przy ulicy Kanonia mają swoją unikalną historię. Sama ulica to trójkątny placyk na tyłach archikatedry św. Jana, który powstał w miejscu dawnej parafialnej nekropolii istniejącej już w latach 70. XVIII wieku. Kamienice przy tej ulicy powstały między cmentarzem a murem obronnym Starego Miasta od strony Wisły. Ich celem było zapewnienie mieszkań dla kanoników, którzy przenieśli swoją kapitułę z Czerska do Warszawy w 1406 roku. Na początku były to drewniane budynki, jednak pod koniec XV wieku zaczęto je stopniowo zastępować murowanymi.

Podczas powstania warszawskiego kamienice zostały niemal całkowicie zniszczone, podobnie jak większość zabudowy Starówki. Jednak odnalezienie średniowiecznych ścian i fryzu w jednym z mieszkań, przypomina nam o dawnej historii tego miejsca. To ważne odkrycie pozwala nam ocalić przeszłość miasta i przywołać ducha minionych wieków.

The discovery of medieval walls in one of the communal apartments in the Old Town of Warsaw is a noteworthy event that sheds light on the history of the city. After the devastating Warsaw Uprising, many tenement houses were reduced to ruins. However, in this particular case, the family who will reside in this apartment will have a unique attraction – a 16th-century frieze.

This surviving fragment of the tenement house, which endured the onslaught of the military and left a mark from bygone centuries, is considered exceptional considering the post-war destruction that affected many buildings in the city. Therefore, the renovation of the apartment, along with the conservation of the medieval frieze, is an event worth noting.

The tenement houses located on Kanonia Street have their own unique history. The street itself is a triangular square behind the Archcathedral Basilica of St. John, which was established on the site of the former parish cemetery dating back to the 18th century. The purpose of the tenement houses on this street was to provide housing for canons who relocated their chapter from Czersk to Warsaw in 1406. Initially, these were wooden buildings, but by the end of the 15th century, they were gradually replaced with brick structures.

During the Warsaw Uprising, the tenement houses were almost completely destroyed, along with the majority of the buildings in the Old Town. However, the discovery of medieval walls and a frieze in one of the apartments serves as a reminder of the area’s ancient history. This important find allows us to preserve the city’s past and evoke the spirit of past centuries.