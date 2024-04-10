Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wyższa Szkoła Nauk o Zdrowiu w Bydgoszczy przejęła budynek przy ul. Jagiellońskiej 2

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Wyższa Szkoła Nauk o Zdrowiu w Bydgoszczy została właścicielem budynku przy ul. Jagiellońskiej 2, gdzie niegdyś znajdował się popularny klub Saovy. Właściwie od momentu zakupu nie zauważa się tam jednak żadnych zmian. Mimo próśb o informacje, uczelnia nie odpowiada na pytania dotyczące przyszłości budynku.

Dotychczas kamienica była kilkakrotnie wystawiana na sprzedaż, jednak bezskutecznie. Dopiero pod koniec 2021 roku Rada Miasta Bydgoszczy podjęła decyzję o jego sprzedaży w trybie bezprzetargowym. Wniosek o nabycie nieruchomości zgłosiła Wyższa Szkoła Nauk o Zdrowiu, która jest również właścicielem sąsiedniej nieruchomości przy ul. Jagiellońskiej 4. Uczelnia uzasadniła swoje zainteresowanie nabyciem budynku możliwością rozbudowy infrastruktury i ulepszenia warunków dla studentów.

Decyzję tę podjęto, biorąc pod uwagę wyniki dotychczasowej dzierżawy i najmu, które nie przyniosły oczekiwanych rezultatów. Brak zainteresowanych najmem poszczególnych lokali sprawił, że miasto uznało dalsze poszukiwanie dzierżawców za nieracjonalne z ekonomicznego punktu widzenia.

Pierwotnie pierwsza rata za budynek miała zostać wpłacona do końca kwietnia 2022 roku, ale termin ten nieco się przesunął z powodu konieczności weryfikacji uwarunkowań technicznych. Ostateczna umowa sprzedaży została podpisana 2 czerwca 2022 roku.

Mimo wielokrotnych próśb o informacje na temat planów wykorzystania budynku, uczelnia nie udzieliła żadnych odpowiedzi. Zatem można przypuszczać, że na razie brak tam jakichkolwiek prac. Co uczelnia zamierza zrobić z nieruchomością, pozostaje jedną wielką niewiadomą.

The Wyższa Szkoła Nauk o Zdrowiu (Higher School of Health Sciences) in Bydgoszcz has become the owner of a building located at Jagiellońska 2 Street, which used to house the popular Saovy club. However, since the purchase, there have been no noticeable changes. Despite requests for information, the university has not responded to inquiries about the future of the building.

The building has been put up for sale several times in the past, but without success. It was only at the end of 2021 that the City Council of Bydgoszcz decided to sell it directly, without a bidding process. The Wyższa Szkoła Nauk o Zdrowiu, which is also the owner of a neighboring property at Jagiellońska 4 Street, applied to acquire the property. The university justified its interest in purchasing the building by citing the possibility of expanding infrastructure and improving conditions for students.

This decision was made in light of the unsatisfactory results from previous leases and rentals. The lack of interest in renting individual premises led the city to deem further search for tenants as economically irrational.

The first installment for the building was originally supposed to be paid by the end of April 2022, but the deadline was slightly delayed due to the need for technical verification. The final sales agreement was signed on June 2, 2022.

Despite multiple requests for information about the plans for the use of the building, the university has not provided any answers. Therefore, it can be assumed that there are currently no ongoing works at the site. What the university intends to do with the property remains a big unknown.

