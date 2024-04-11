Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kontrowersje wokół planów inwestycyjnych na Kabatach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 11 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Planowane inwestycje na Kabatach wzbudzają kontrowersje i wywołują sprzeciw ze strony radnych oraz społeczników, którzy nie zgadzają się na budowę jedenaściepiętrowego bloku. Firma Echo Investment dąży do wykorzystania przepisów „lex deweloper”, które umożliwiają ominięcie planu miejscowego.

Planowane inwestycje na terenie byłej działki Tesco przy skrzyżowaniu al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej i Wąwozowej budzą kontrowersje. Deweloper Echo Investment już wybudował na części tej działki apartamentowiec o długości kilkuset metrów i prawie 300 lokalach. Jednak pozostałą część terenu według planu miejscowego miały stanowić usługi, obiekty handlowe lub parking przesiadkowy do metra dla mieszkańców podwarszawskich miejscowości. Deweloper jednak chce wybudować kolejne mieszkania. Miejscowość ta ma potencjał rozwoju, znajduje się tuż obok stacji metra i Lasu Kabackiego. Ceny nieruchomości w tej okolicy już dawno przekroczyły 20 tys. zł za metr, a teren ten jest jedyny w swoim rodzaju w Warszawie.

Wypuszczenie tych planów inwestycyjnych po wyborach samorządowych sugeruje, że deweloper chce sprawdzić reakcję opinii publicznej i okolicznych mieszkańców. Cezary Holdenmajer, działacz Otwartego Ursynowa, uważa to za próbnego balonu, który ma na celu zbadanie nastrojów społecznych.

Pomimo ogromnego potencjału inwestycji, planowane przez Echo Investment projekty budzą obawy i krytykę ze strony radnych oraz niektórych mieszkańców. Postulują oni, aby przestrzegać planu miejscowego i nie ulegać naciskom dewelopera. W tej sprawie toczy się gorąca debata, a decyzja władz lokalnych będzie miała duże znaczenie dla przyszłości tej części Warszawy.

The planned investments in the Kabaty area have sparked controversy and opposition from councillors and activists who disagree with the construction of an eleven-story block. Echo Investment, the developer, is seeking to take advantage of the provisions of the „developer’s law” which allow for bypassing the local development plan.

The planned investments on the former Tesco site at the intersection of al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej and Wąwozowa Street are causing controversy. Echo Investment has already built an apartment building on part of this plot, measuring several hundred meters and comprising nearly 300 units. However, according to the local development plan, the remaining part of the land was intended for services, commercial facilities, or a park and ride facility for residents of the suburbs surrounding Warsaw. Nevertheless, the developer wants to build more residential units. This area has development potential, being located right next to a subway station and Kabacki Forest. Property prices in this area have long exceeded 20,000 PLN per square meter, and this land is unique in Warsaw.

The release of these investment plans after the local elections suggests that the developer wants to gauge public opinion and the reactions of local residents. Cezary Holdenmajer, a member of the Open Ursynów organization, sees it as a trial balloon aimed at assessing social sentiment.

Despite the tremendous investment potential, the projects planned by Echo Investment have raised concerns and criticism from councillors and some residents. They are demanding adherence to the local development plan and resistance to the pressure exerted by the developer. This issue is the subject of a heated debate, and the decision of the local authorities will have a significant impact on the future of this part of Warsaw.

For more information about the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the website of the Polish Association of Real Estate Development Companies at pwg.org.pl. This website provides insights into the market trends, forecasts, and issues related to the industry.