Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Popyt na domy rośnie, ceny nie maleją

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 11 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych z serwisu Otodom Analytics, w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku deweloperzy sprzedali 526 domów w siedmiu największych miastach. To aż o 10% więcej niż w poprzednim kwartale i aż o 142% więcej niż przed rokiem. Wartość oferty wzrosła o 25% w porównaniu do czwartego kwartału 2023 roku i o 58% w porównaniu do roku wcześniej.

Średnia cena domów wystawionych na sprzedaż na koniec pierwszego kwartału wyniosła 1,4 mln złotych, co oznacza wzrost o 4,5% w porównaniu do kwartału poprzedniego i o 10% w porównaniu do roku wcześniej. Jednak ceny najpopularniejszych typów domów, takich jak segmenty i bliźniaki na obrzeżach miast, są najmniej negocjowalne. Ekspertka rynku mieszkaniowego Otodom Analytics tłumaczy, że im bardziej niestandardowa nieruchomość, tym większe szanse na skuteczne negocjacje.

Prognozy na drugi kwartał 2024 roku wskazują na dalszy wzrost popytu na domy. Badanie przeprowadzone przez portal Nieruchomosci-online.pl pokazuje, że ponad połowa pośredników prognozuje umiarkowany wzrost zainteresowania domami. Wpływ na to może mieć program Kredyt na start, który promuje szczególnie rodziny z dziećmi poprzez obniżanie oprocentowania kredytu dla rodzin z trójką lub więcej dzieci. To może zachęcić wielodzietne rodziny do sprzedaży mieszkania i zakupu domu.

Eksperci zauważają, że domy na obrzeżach miast wciąż są atrakcyjne pod względem ceny. Różnica w cenie między dużymi miastami a ich powiatami wynosi średnio 24%. To oznacza, że można zaoszczędzić nawet 30% na zakupie nowego domu na obrzeżach Warszawy, a różnica w Krakowie sięga nawet 34%.

Podsumowując, popyt na domy w miastach rośnie, a ceny nie maleją. Warto zwrócić uwagę na dodatkowe programy i dopłaty, które mogą zachęcić rodziny do zakupu domów. Przyjrzenie się ofertom na obrzeżach miast może również przynieść spore oszczędności.

The data from Otodom Analytics shows that in the first quarter of 2024, developers sold 526 houses in the seven largest cities in Poland. This represents a 10% increase compared to the previous quarter and a whopping 142% increase compared to the previous year. The value of the offers increased by 25% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and by 58% compared to the previous year.

The average price of houses listed for sale at the end of the first quarter was 1.4 million złotych, which marks a 4.5% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 10% increase compared to the previous year. However, the prices of the most popular types of houses, such as townhouses and semi-detached houses on the outskirts of cities, are the least negotiable. An expert from Otodom Analytics explains that the more unique the property, the greater the chances of successful negotiations.

Forecasts for the second quarter of 2024 indicate further increased demand for houses. A survey conducted by Nieruchomosci-online.pl shows that over half of the intermediaries anticipate moderate growth in interest towards houses. This may be influenced by the „Kredyt na start” program, which specifically promotes families with children by lowering the interest rates for families with three or more children. This might encourage families with multiple children to sell their apartments and purchase a house.

Experts note that houses on the outskirts of cities are still attractive in terms of price. The price difference between major cities and their districts averages 24%. This means that one can save up to 30% on buying a new house on the outskirts of Warsaw, and the difference in Krakow reaches even 34%.

In summary, the demand for houses in cities is increasing, and prices are not decreasing. It is worth paying attention to additional programs and subsidies that can incentivize families to purchase houses. Additionally, considering offers on the outskirts of cities can also lead to significant savings.

For more information on the housing market in Poland, you can visit the Nieruchomosci-online.pl website.