Równowaga na rynku mieszkaniowym wraca w 2022 roku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 11 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Przez większą część ubiegłego roku wysoki popyt na nowe mieszkania nie był równoważony przez odpowiednią podaż ze strony deweloperów. To spowodowało gwałtowny wzrost cen nieruchomości, co sprawiło, że kupujący mieli trudności ze znalezieniem odpowiednich lokali.

Jednak sytuacja może ulec zmianie w tym roku, gdyż wskaźnik popytu na mieszkania spadł poniżej poziomu 8 proc. Oznacza to, że dostępna oferta lokali jest wystarczająca na przynajmniej 12 miesięcy sprzedaży. Ta zmiana sygnalizuje powrót rynków mieszkaniowych największych miast do stanu równowagi pomiędzy popytem a podażą.

W przyszłym roku mieszkańcy mają szansę skorzystać na tej równowadze, co oznacza, że mogą spodziewać się bardziej stabilnych cen nieruchomości. To dobra wiadomość dla potencjalnych nabywców, którzy teraz będą mieli większy wybór nieruchomości i możliwość znalezienia mieszkania w dogodnych warunkach.

Niemniej jednak, nadal istnieje ryzyko wzrostu cen, szczególnie na bardziej konkurencyjnych rynkach. Wskaźnik popytu na mieszkania nadal jest stosunkowo wysoki, co może wpływać na dalsze podnoszenie cen. Dlatego ważne jest, aby być świadomym aktualnej sytuacji na rynku i podejmować decyzje zakupowe z głową.

Mimo to, ogólna perspektywa na rok 2022 wydaje się być bardziej obiecująca dla kupujących. Równowaga pomiędzy popytem a podażą na rynku mieszkaniowym może stworzyć korzystne warunki do znalezienia wymarzonego lokum. Teraz to dobry moment, aby rozważyć zakup własnego mieszkania.

The real estate market in Poland has experienced a surge in demand for new apartments throughout most of the previous year. However, this high demand has not been met with a sufficient supply from developers, resulting in a rapid increase in property prices and difficulties for buyers in finding suitable homes.

Fortunately, the situation may change this year, as the apartment demand index has dropped below 8%. This means that the available supply of apartments is sufficient for at least 12 months of sales. This shift signals a return to a state of equilibrium between supply and demand in the housing markets of major cities.

In the coming year, residents have the opportunity to benefit from this equilibrium, which translates to more stable property prices. This is good news for potential buyers, who will now have a greater choice of properties and the opportunity to find a home under favorable conditions.

Nevertheless, there is still a risk of price increases, especially in more competitive markets. The demand for apartments remains relatively high, which can exert upward pressure on prices. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the current market situation and make purchasing decisions wisely.

Despite this, the overall outlook for 2022 seems to be more promising for buyers. The balance between supply and demand in the housing market can create favorable conditions for finding the perfect home. Now is a good time to consider purchasing your own apartment.

Remember to always conduct thorough research, consult professionals, and evaluate your personal circumstances before making any significant investment in the real estate market.