Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż dewastowanego mieszkania w stolicy. Szokująca cena za kompletną ruinę

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 11 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Co pewien czas piszemy na łamach Noizz o absurdyzmach w sprzedaży, wynajmie i budowie mieszkań. Tym razem w mediach społecznościowych szeroko komentowaną ofertę sprzedaży nieruchomości w warszawskiej Pradze podziwiać można ze zdziwieniem. Cena, biorąc pod uwagę stan lokalu, jest szokująca. „Ogłoszenie wygląda jak idealne miejsce do przetrzymywania zakładników” – skomentował ekonomista Rafał Hirsch.

Jak pisaliśmy w grudniu ubiegłego roku, ceny mieszkań w Warszawie stale rosną. W październiku 2023 roku, w ostatniej dzielnicy przekroczono próg średniej ceny poniżej 10 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Kilkanaście tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy to cena, którą trzeba zapłacić za mieszkanie w opłakanym stanie w Warszawie. Przykładem tego jest nieruchomość na Pradze-Północ, której oferta sprzedaży obiegła już media społecznościowe – zdjęcia mieszkania w zestawieniu z jego ceną wyświetlono już 340 tysięcy razy.

Komentujący byli bezlitośni wobec wyceny mieszkania – 675 tysięcy złotych, czyli prawie 14 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy, biorąc pod uwagę jego stan. Zdaje się, że sprzedający jest pełen wiary w możliwość zysku, wstawiając meble z Ikei, jednak komentarze użytkowników wskazują na nieodwracalne zniszczenia i porzuconą kondycję mieszkania.

Choć mieszkanie może być atrakcyjne z punktu widzenia inwestycji, to dla przeciętnego klienta stanowi koszmar wytworzony przez lata zaniedbania. Czy warto zapłacić fortunę za kompletną ruinę? Wydaje się, że rynek nieruchomości wciąż może zaskakiwać nas swoją bezprzykładną ofertą.

In relation to the article, it is important to examine the current state of the real estate industry in Warsaw and the market forecasts. Despite the shocking state of the property mentioned in the article, it is worth noting that property prices in Warsaw have been steadily increasing. In October 2023, the average price per square meter in the city reached a record high of over 10,000 PLN.

This rise in prices can be attributed to various factors, including high demand, limited supply, and a growing economy. Warsaw has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, attracting both domestic and international investors. The city’s vibrant culture, business opportunities, and improving infrastructure have made it an attractive destination for real estate investments.

However, the issue of overpriced properties and the state of some of them, as highlighted in the article, raises concerns. Buyers should always evaluate the condition of a property and consider its potential for renovation or remodeling before making a purchase. It is crucial to conduct thorough inspections and assessments to ensure that the property’s value aligns with its condition and market standards.

Additionally, the rising property prices in Warsaw indicate market trends that potential buyers and investors should be aware of. While there are opportunities for profitable investments, it is important to exercise caution and conduct proper due diligence to avoid purchasing properties with inflated prices or poor conditions.

To stay informed about the real estate industry in Warsaw, interested parties can refer to reliable sources such as real estate market analysis reports, industry publications, and reputable online platforms. The Central Statistical Office of Poland could provide valuable data and insights into the housing market in the country.

In conclusion, the real estate industry in Warsaw is experiencing growth and attracting significant investment. However, as highlighted by the article, there are instances of overpriced properties in poor condition. Potential buyers and investors should thoroughly assess properties before making purchasing decisions and stay informed about market trends and forecasts.