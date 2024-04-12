Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Dramatyczne wydarzenia w kamienicy na Woli w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W całym mieście rozeszła się wiadomość o dramatycznych wydarzeniach, do których doszło w starej miejskiej kamienicy na warszawskiej Woli. Ostatni lokator tego budynku, Krzysztof Pietrzak, opowiedział o przerażających i niebezpiecznych warunkach, jakie panują w kamienicy od pewnego czasu. Bezdomni Polacy i Ukraińcy zajęli opuszczoną część budynku, co spowodowało wzrost napięcia i niebezpieczne sytuacje.

Wcześniej Krzysztof zwracał uwagę na siłowe otwieranie mieszkań na klatce przez Ukraińców oraz na awantury i groźby, które były nieustannie obecne. Nawet kamienie były rzucone podczas jednej z tych sytuacji. Niedawno sytuacja osiągnęła szczyt niebezpieczeństwa, kiedy jedna z osób zamieszkujących kamienicę wyskoczyła z pierwszego piętra przez okno, w obawie o własne bezpieczeństwo, i udała się na policję.

Po tym dramatycznym incydencie policja przystąpiła do przeszukania budynku. Na różnych kondygnacjach znaleziono cztery zwłoki, w tym jedno w piwnicy, lekko przysypane ziemią, oraz jedno na strychu. Zwłoki były w stanie zaawansowanego rozkładu, a niektóre zostały nawet ponadgryzione przez szczury. Podczas oględzin ustalono, że ofiary miały liczne rany, w tym zadane przez sprawców tłuczone, kłute i cięte.

Wydarzenia te były niezwykle szokujące dla mieszkańców okolicy. Okazuje się, że w kamienicy od stycznia do kwietnia działo się wiele nielegalnych i turbulentnych wydarzeń, które doprowadziły do tragicznych konsekwencji. Osoby zamieszkujące budynek nielegalnie, w tym podejrzany Andrij S., który początkowo przyznał się do popełnienia wszystkich zarzucanych mu zabójstw, zostali zatrzymani przez policję.

Wydarzenia te stawiają pod znakiem zapytania bezpieczeństwo mieszkańców w tej części Warszawy i zwracają uwagę na konieczność działania w celu zapobiegania podobnym tragediom w przyszłości. Są to dramatyczne przypomnienie o potrzebie skutecznej ochrony i wsparcia dla osób bezdomnych, które często są zmuszone do zamieszkiwania w opuszczonych budynkach, narażając swoje życie i zdrowie.

The events that took place in the old tenement building in Warsaw’s Wola district have shocked the entire city. The last tenant of the building, Krzysztof Pietrzak, has described the terrifying and dangerous conditions that have been present in the tenement for some time now. Homeless Poles and Ukrainians have occupied the abandoned part of the building, which has led to increased tensions and dangerous situations.

Krzysztof had previously reported forced entries into apartments on the staircase by Ukrainians, as well as constant fights and threats. In one of these situations, stones were even thrown. Recently, the situation reached a peak of danger when one of the people living in the tenement jumped out of a first-floor window, fearing for their own safety, and went to the police.

After this dramatic incident, the police conducted a search of the building. Four bodies were found on different floors, including one in the basement, lightly covered with dirt, and one in the attic. The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, with some even bitten by rats. During the examination, it was determined that the victims had suffered multiple injuries, including those caused by blunt force, stabbings, and cuts.

These events have been extremely shocking for the residents of the area. It turns out that from January to April, many illegal and turbulent incidents occurred in the tenement, leading to tragic consequences. The individuals illegally occupying the building, including the suspect Andrij S., who initially confessed to committing all the alleged murders, have been detained by the police.

These events raise questions about the safety of the residents in this part of Warsaw and draw attention to the need for action to prevent similar tragedies in the future. They serve as a dramatic reminder of the need for effective protection and support for homeless individuals who are often forced to live in abandoned buildings, putting their lives and health at risk. Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach from authorities and relevant organizations to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in society.

