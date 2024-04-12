Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Inwestorzy instytucjonalni zainteresowani dynamicznym rynkiem mieszkaniowym w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Raport CBRE „European Investors Intentions Survey 2024” potwierdza, że coraz więcej inwestorów instytucjonalnych jest zainteresowanych sektorem mieszkaniowym w Europie Środkowo-Wschodniej, w tym także w Polsce. Według danych z raportu, 24 proc. inwestorów rozważa inwestycje w mieszkania na wynajem.

Choć rynek instytucjonalnego najmu mieszkań w Polsce dopiero się rozwija, to istnieje potencjał dla jego dynamicznego wzrostu. Polscy eksperci rynku mieszkaniowego wskazują, że rosnące potrzeby mieszkaniowe Polaków oraz zwiększająca się liczba gospodarstw domowych w największych miastach przyczyniają się do rozwoju rynku. Szacuje się, że liczba gospodarstw domowych w największych polskich miastach wzrośnie średnio o 1,7 proc. w najbliższych 5 latach, a w Warszawie nawet o 3,2 proc.

Masowe inwestycje w mieszkania są jednak ograniczone przez wysokie ceny i ograniczoną dostępność mieszkań na rynku. Ceny mieszkań wzrosły w ostatnich latach, a koszty budowy są wysokie. Choć prognozowane jest wyhamowanie inflacji kosztów budowy, to w Warszawie wciąż będzie sięgać 5 proc. Ponadto, wyższe oprocentowanie kredytów wpływa na zmniejszenie dostępności mieszkań na własność, co może zwiększyć atrakcyjność rynku najmu.

Obecnie w Polsce to prywatni właściciele dominują na rynku mieszkaniowym, zaledwie 12,8 proc. populacji mieszka w wynajętych mieszkaniach. Jednak ze względu na wysokie ceny mieszkań i ograniczoną dostępność, istnieje potencjał wzrostu dla rynku instytucjonalnego najmu.

Ponadto, sektory domów studenckich i mieszkań dla seniorów również mają duży potencjał wzrostu. Wraz ze wzrostem liczby studentów i starzeniem się społeczeństwa, rośnie popyt na domy studenckie i mieszkania dla seniorów.

Wniosek z raportu jest jasny – inwestorzy instytucjonalni widzą potencjał na dynamiczny rozwój rynku mieszkaniowego w Polsce, zwłaszcza w sektorze wynajmu. Wysokie ceny i ograniczona dostępność mieszkań stanowią jednak wyzwanie, które musi zostać pokonane, aby rynek instytucjonalnego najmu mógł się rozwijać.

The CBRE report „European Investors Intentions Survey 2024” confirms that an increasing number of institutional investors are interested in the residential sector in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland. According to the data from the report, 24% of investors are considering investments in rental apartments.

Although the institutional rental market in Poland is still developing, there is potential for its dynamic growth. Polish housing market experts point out that the growing housing needs of Polish people and the increasing number of households in major cities contribute to market development. It is estimated that the number of households in the largest Polish cities will increase by an average of 1.7% in the next 5 years, and in Warsaw, even by 3.2%.

Mass investments in apartments, however, are limited by high prices and limited availability in the market. Housing prices have increased in recent years, and construction costs are high. Although a slowdown in construction cost inflation is forecasted, it will still reach 5% in Warsaw. Additionally, higher loan interest rates affect the affordability of homeownership, which may increase the attractiveness of the rental market.

Currently, private owners dominate the housing market in Poland, with only 12.8% of the population living in rented apartments. However, due to high housing prices and limited availability, there is potential for growth in the institutional rental market.

Furthermore, the student housing and senior living sectors also have significant growth potential. With the growing number of students and aging society, there is an increasing demand for student housing and senior living apartments.

The conclusion from the report is clear – institutional investors see the potential for dynamic development in the Polish housing market, especially in the rental sector. However, high prices and limited availability of apartments pose a challenge that needs to be overcome for the institutional rental market to thrive.