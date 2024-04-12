Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Najluksusowsze domy w Świętokrzyskim – ceny i atrakcje

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Świętokrzyskie województwo w Polsce może pochwalić się nie tylko pięknymi krajobrazami i malowniczymi górami, ale także luksusowymi nieruchomościami. Domy na sprzedaż w tej części kraju są zarówno przestronne, jak i pełne unikalnych atrakcji. Oferują duże ogrody, baseny, sale balowe oraz doskonałą lokalizację. Chociaż często są to miejsca o wysokiej cenie, warto zerknąć na nie ze względu na ich wyjątkowy charakter.

Serwis Otodom.pl prezentuje kilkadziesiąt nieruchomości na sprzedaż w województwie świętokrzyskim. Wśród nich znajdziemy domy o cenach zaczynających się od 2 milionów złotych. Jednak najbardziej ekskluzywna rezydencja w regionie jest warta aż 8 500 000 złotych. To stylowy dworek położony w malowniczej Bilczy, który przypomina zamek z bajki. Całkowita powierzchnia mieszkalna wynosi imponujące 577 m², a działka otacza dom z trzech stron lasem, a z czwartej graniczy z rzeką Czarna Nida.

Wśród innych luksusowych ofert znajduje się posiadłość w Masłowie pod Kielcami. Dwukondygnacyjny dom o powierzchni całkowitej 1300 m² znajduje się na działce o powierzchni 11 050 m² i dysponuje basenem oraz kortem tenisowym. Natomiast w powiecie jędrzejowskim można znaleźć zabytkowy dworek z XIX wieku wraz z przylegającym parkiem.

Warto również zwrócić uwagę na dom, który znajduje się zaledwie 9 km od centrum Kielc. Otoczony kompleksem leśnym, oferuje zestaw atrakcji takich jak boisko do koszykówki czy staw rybny.

Te unikalne nieruchomości nie tylko zachwycają swoim wyglądem, ale także oferują wysoki standard życia oraz możliwość korzystania z atrakcji takich jak baseny, korty tenisowe, a nawet ekskluzywne sale balowe. Warto zainteresować się tymi ofertami, jeśli marzysz o luksusowym domu w malowniczej okolicy.

Świętokrzyskie województwo is not only known for its beautiful landscapes and scenic mountains, but also for its luxury real estate. Houses for sale in this part of Poland are spacious and full of unique attractions. They offer large gardens, swimming pools, ballrooms, and excellent locations. Although they often come with a high price tag, it is worth taking a look at them because of their exceptional character.

Otodom.pl is a website that showcases dozens of properties for sale in Świętokrzyskie województwo. Among them, you can find houses with prices starting from 2 million złotys. However, the most exclusive residence in the region is worth a staggering 8,500,000 złotys. It is a stylish manor located in the picturesque village of Bilcza, resembling a fairytale castle. The total living area of the manor is an impressive 577 m², and the property is surrounded by a forest on three sides and bordered by the Czarna Nida river on the fourth.

Among other luxurious offers, there is an estate in Masłów near Kielce. This two-story house with a total area of 1300 m² is situated on a plot of land covering 11,050 m² and features a swimming pool and a tennis court. In the Jędrzejów county, you can find a historic 19th-century manor house with an adjacent park.

It is also worth mentioning a house located just 9 km from the center of Kielce. Surrounded by a forest complex, it offers a range of attractions such as a basketball court and a fish pond.

These unique properties not only captivate with their appearance but also offer a high standard of living and the opportunity to enjoy amenities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, and even exclusive ballrooms. It is worth considering these offers if you dream of a luxury home in a picturesque area.

