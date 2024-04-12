Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomość w samym centrum Szczecina – cena pod presją

12 kwietnia, 2024

Wielki dom handlowy Odzieżowiec, położony w sercu Szczecina, zdaje się stawić czoła trudnościom w obecnym rynku nieruchomości. Mimo sporego zainteresowania nabywcami, budynek nie znalazł jeszcze swojego właściciela. Syndyk masy upadłościowej, Piotr Długopolski, obniżył już cenę z 30 mln złotych do 27 mln złotych, lecz nie jest pewien, czy to będzie wystarczające.

Nieruchomość, która ma swoje korzenie w końcu XIX wieku, stoi na powierzchni 11,5 tys. metrów kwadratowych i wymaga natychmiastowej renowacji. Mimo że fasada budynku jest chroniona jako zabytek, większość powierzchni handlowej jest obecnie wydzierżawiona. Potencjalnych nabywców może zniechęcać obowiązująca umowa dzierżawy, która przechodzi na nowego właściciela.

Mimo tych trudności, lokalizacja samego Odzieżowca jest niezwykle atrakcyjna. Położony przy al. Niepodległości i ul. Tkackiej, budynek cieszył się w przeszłości popularnością jako siedziba sklepów odzieżowych, biur oraz lokalnych mediów. Jednak po transformacji na przełomie lat 90., Odzieżowiec zaczął tracić na znaczeniu i wymaga teraz znacznych inwestycji remontowych.

Aktualny właściciel, spółka Urban Develompent Services, znajduje się w upadłości likwidacyjnej, a hipoteka budynku obciążona jest kwotą przekraczającą 100 mln złotych. W związku z tym, syndyk masy upadłościowej podjął decyzję o sprzedaży nieruchomości w trybie z wolnej ręki.

Pomimo niepewnej przyszłości Odzieżowca, inwestorzy mają nadal okazję zaopatrzenia się w tę unikalną nieruchomość w samym centrum Szczecina. Cena obecnie wynosi 27 mln złotych, ale zostanie obniżona do 24 mln złotych po 31 maja. Przyszły właściciel będzie musiał zainwestować w gruntowną renowację, jednak unikalna lokalizacja i potencjał tego miejsca mogą okazać się niezwykle atrakcyjne dla odpowiedniego inwestora.

The Odzieżowiec department store, located in the heart of Szczecin, is facing difficulties in the current real estate market. Despite significant interest from buyers, the building has not yet found a new owner. Piotr Długopolski, the bankruptcy trustee, has already lowered the price from 30 million złotych to 27 million złotych, but he is unsure if that will be enough.

The property, which has its roots in the late 19th century, covers an area of 11,500 square meters and is in need of immediate renovation. Although the facade of the building is protected as a historical monument, most of the retail space is currently leased. Potential buyers may be discouraged by the existing lease agreement, which will be transferred to the new owner.

Despite these challenges, the location of Odzieżowiec is extremely attractive. Situated on al. Niepodległości and ul. Tkacka, the building was once a popular destination for clothing stores, offices, and local media outlets. However, after the transformation in the 1990s, Odzieżowiec began to lose its significance and now requires substantial renovation.

The current owner, Urban Development Services, is in liquidation bankruptcy, and the building is burdened with a mortgage exceeding 100 million złotych. Consequently, the bankruptcy trustee has decided to sell the property through private sale.

Despite the uncertain future of Odzieżowiec, investors still have the opportunity to acquire this unique property in the center of Szczecin. The current price is 27 million złotych, but it will be reduced to 24 million złotych after May 31st. The future owner will need to invest in a thorough renovation, but the unique location and potential of this place can be extremely attractive to the right investor.

Industry and Market Analysis

The real estate industry in Szczecin, like many other markets, has been affected by economic fluctuations and changes in consumer behavior. The demand for commercial properties, such as department stores, has been impacted by the rise of online shopping and the changing preferences of consumers. Developers and investors in the industry are facing challenges in finding suitable buyers or tenants for their properties, as the market dynamics continue to evolve.

Market forecasts suggest that the real estate market in Szczecin is likely to face further challenges in the coming years. The economic uncertainties due to the global COVID-19 pandemic have led to a decrease in consumer spending and investment activities in many sectors. This has caused a slowdown in the real estate market, with potential buyers and investors adopting a more cautious approach.

Issues in the Industry

One of the key issues in the real estate industry in Szczecin is the oversupply of commercial properties. The transformation of the market in the 1990s led to an increase in the construction of commercial buildings, including department stores. However, as consumer preferences shifted and online shopping gained popularity, many of these properties have struggled to attract tenants or buyers.

Furthermore, the current economic uncertainties have created challenges for developers and investors in terms of financing and finding buyers or tenants for their properties. The high costs associated with renovations and maintenance, coupled with the difficulties in obtaining loans or investments, have made it harder to attract potential buyers or tenants.

