Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Projekt ustawy antyfliperskiej – Propozycja ograniczenia wzrostu cen mieszkań

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Według ostatnich danych Bankier.pl, średnia cena transakcyjna mieszkania o powierzchni od 35 do 60 mkw. wyniosła w IV kwartale 2023 r. 12 001 zł/mkw. Ale co by się stało, gdyby propozycja podniesienia daniny podatkowej stała się rzeczywistością? Ceny mieszkań byłyby znacznie wyższe: 24 tys. zł lub nawet 36 tys. zł przy podatku wynoszącym odpowiednio 4% i 6%. To jednak nie jedyny problem związany z projektem ustawy antyfliperskiej.

Według ekspertów, błąd projektu polega na tym, że wszystkich kupujących traktuje się tak samo, nie biorąc pod uwagę indywidualnych okoliczności. Dominika Podsiadło z agencji nieruchomości Fidom wskazuje, że wrzucanie wszystkich do jednego worka jest sprzeczne z celem tego projektu – zwiększeniem dostępności mieszkań. Portal podkreśla także, że taka ustawa, mająca na celu ograniczenie wzrostu cen, może faktycznie zwiększyć koszty transakcyjne.

Jowita Pustuł, doradca podatkowy, ocenia, że nie ma znaczenia, ile mieszkań posiada kupujący i dlaczego je kupuje. Co ważne to fakt, ile czasu minęło między nabyciem mieszkania a jego sprzedażą. Tym samym, wprowadzenie takiego podatku nie rozwiąże problemu cen mieszkań ani nie ograniczy działalności flipperów.

Eksperci z rynku nieruchomości od dawna wskazują, że główną przyczyną drastycznego wzrostu cen mieszkań jest niewystarczająca podaż oraz polityka pieniężna i kredytowa, która generuje nadmierny popyt. Aby zrównoważyć popyt z podażą, konieczne jest uwolnienie gruntów z Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości.

Propozycja projektu ustawy antyfliperskiej jest z pewnością ważnym krokiem w kontekście rozwiązywania problemów z rynkiem nieruchomości, jednak nie jest to jedyny czynnik wpływający na rosnące ceny mieszkań. Konieczne jest podejście wielostronne, które uwzględni wszystkie związane z tym zagadnienia, w tym ograniczenie popytu, zwiększenie podaży i lepszą regulację polityki pieniężnej i kredytowej.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with the average transaction price of apartments increasing steadily. According to recent data from Bankier.pl, the average transaction price for apartments with a size ranging from 35 to 60 square meters was 12,001 PLN per square meter in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, there are concerns about the potential impact of proposed tax increases on the industry. If the proposed increase in taxes becomes a reality, apartment prices could be much higher, reaching 24,000 PLN or even 36,000 PLN per square meter with tax rates of 4% and 6% respectively.

One of the key issues with the proposed anti-flipping law is that it treats all buyers the same, without taking into account individual circumstances. Experts argue that categorizing all buyers in the same way contradicts the purpose of the project, which is to increase housing affordability. Dominika Podsiadło from Fidom real estate agency points out that putting everyone in the same basket goes against the goal of increasing housing accessibility. The law, intended to limit price growth, could actually increase transaction costs, as highlighted by the portal.

Jowita Pustuł, a tax advisor, emphasizes that the number of properties owned by a buyer and the reasons for purchasing them are not important factors for consideration. What is crucial is the time between buying and selling a property. Therefore, the introduction of such a tax will not solve the problem of apartment prices or limit the activities of flippers.

Real estate market experts have long pointed out that the main cause of the drastic increase in apartment prices is the inadequate supply of properties, as well as the monetary and credit policy that generates excessive demand. To balance supply and demand, it is necessary to free up land from the National Real Estate Fund.

While the proposed anti-flipping law is undoubtedly an important step towards addressing issues in the real estate market, it is not the sole determining factor influencing the rising apartment prices. A comprehensive approach is necessary, taking into account all relevant factors, including the reduction of demand, increasing supply, and better regulation of monetary and credit policy.