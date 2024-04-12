Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przestronny dom w malowniczej okolicy lasu z bliskością miasta

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Przedmiotowa nieruchomość to świetna oferta dla tych, którzy marzą o spokoju wiejskiego życia, jednocześnie mając dostęp do wszystkich udogodnień miasta. Dom oferowany na sprzedaż znajduje się w odległości 25 km od miasta Sanoka, w pięknej okolicy otoczonej lasami.

Dom jest w doskonałym stanie, gotowy do zamieszkania. Został oddany do użytku w roku 2014 i od tego czasu regularnie poddawany konserwacji. Całość utrzymana jest w spójnym stylu, staranności wykonania oraz dbałości o detale.

Nieruchomość składa się z przedpokoju, kotłowni, dużego salonu z aneksem kuchennym, korytarza, łazienki oraz trzech odrębnych pokoi. Powierzchnia użytkowa domu wynosi 86 m2, a nad nim znajduje się strych, który idealnie służy jako miejsce do przechowywania rzadziej używanych przedmiotów. Na działce zlokalizowany jest również osobny budynek garażu o powierzchni 35 m2, z dodatkowym strychem i zadaszeniem dla drugiego samochodu.

Działka jest ogrodzona i zabezpieczona bramą sterowaną pilotem. Roślinność na terenie działki stanowi naturalną barierę oddzielającą dom od drogi, a jednocześnie nadaje temu miejscu wyjątkowego uroku i przytulności. W ogrodzie znajduje się także miejsce na drewno, w części zamkniętej, które można wykorzystać jako pomieszczenie gospodarcze. Na terenie działki znajduje się również duży ogród z wysokimi tujami przy ogrodzeniu oraz inne rośliny, które nie przytłaczają przestrzeni.

W tym roku został dodatkowo wykonany przestronny taras, który zapewnia idealne miejsce do relaksu na świeżym powietrzu. Wewnątrz domu znajdują się trzy osobne pokoje, poza salonem. W jednym z nich znajduje się duża, wnękowa szafa na całą ścianę. Dodatkowo, szafa wnękowa znajduje się również w przedpokoju, który prowadzi do dużego salonu z przestronnym aneksem kuchennym. Pomieszczenie to jest doskonale doświetlone dzięki oknu, które wpuszcza wiele naturalnego światła. Z salonu jest bezpośrednie wyjście na zadaszony taras.

Dom sprzedawany jest w pełni umeblowany, co oznacza, że jest gotowy do natychmiastowego zamieszkania. Jego położenie w otoczeniu lasów oraz bliskość miasta sprawiają, że jest to doskonała oferta zarówno dla rodzin, jak i wszystkich tych, którzy pragną cieszyć się spokojem wiejskiego życia, mając jednocześnie łatwy dostęp do poczty, urzędu gminy i sklepów.

This property offers a great opportunity for those who dream of the peaceful countryside life while still having access to all the amenities of the city. The house for sale is located 25 km from the city of Sanok, in a beautiful area surrounded by forests. It was built in 2014 and has been regularly maintained since then.

The property consists of a hallway, boiler room, large living room with a kitchenette, corridor, bathroom, and three separate rooms. The living area of the house is 86 m2 and there is also an attic above it, which serves perfectly as a storage space for less frequently used items. Additionally, there is a separate garage building on the plot with an area of 35 m2, featuring an attic and a shelter for a second car.

The plot is fenced and secured with a remote-controlled gate. The vegetation on the plot acts as a natural barrier separating the house from the road, while also giving it a unique charm and coziness. The garden also includes a closed section for storing firewood, which can be used as an utility room. There is a large garden on the plot with high yews along the fence and other plants that do not overwhelm the space.

This year, a spacious terrace has been added, providing an ideal place for outdoor relaxation. Inside the house, there are three separate rooms in addition to the living room. One of the rooms features a large built-in wardrobe along the entire wall. There is also a built-in wardrobe in the hallway, which leads to the large living room with a spacious kitchenette. The room is well-lit with natural light thanks to a window. The living room has direct access to the covered terrace.

The house is being sold fully furnished, which means it is ready for immediate move-in. Its location surrounded by forests and proximity to the city make it a perfect offer for both families and anyone who wants to enjoy the peace of rural life while having easy access to post offices, municipal offices, and shops.

