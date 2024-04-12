Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Woj. lubuskie – utrudnienia w ruchu 12.04.2024

Roboty drogowe wpływają na ruch drogowy w województwie lubuskim dzisiaj, 12 kwietnia 2024. Prace remontowe prowadzone są na drodze 22 między Gorzowem Wielkopolskim a Dobiegniewem na 83. km trasy.

Utrudnienia w ruchu 12.04.2024 – woj. dolnośląskie

Województwo dolnośląskie również doświadcza utrudnień w ruchu 12 kwietnia 2024. Na drodze 8, w okolicach Kłodzka, strona lewa na odcinku 0,4 km, trwają roboty drogowe.

Awantura w Zielonej Górze kończy się potrąceniem pieszego

Pod koniec marca doszło do awantury w Zielonej Górze, która niestety zakończyła się potrąceniem pieszego przez odjeżdżające auto. Policja poszukuje sprawcy tego zdarzenia.

Wygodne i eleganckie buty na pierwszą komunię dla dziewczynki

Wybór odpowiednich butów na pierwszą komunię to ważny element przygotowań do tej szczególnej uroczystości. Oprócz alby czy sukienki, warto zadbać o wygodne oraz eleganckie obuwie dla dziewczynki.

Życzenia komunijne z pięknym przekazem

Jeśli szukasz inspiracji na piękne życzenia komunijne, które możesz umieścić na kartce lub przekazać osobiście, mamy kilka propozycji. Wybierz życzenia z przekazem, które wyrażą Twoje najlepsze życzenia dla solenizanta.

Jak przygotować komunię w domu

Organizacja komunii w domu może być tańszą alternatywą niż wybór restauracji. Warto zastanowić się, jak odpowiednio przygotować taką uroczystość we własnym domu i zapewnić wszystkim gościom wyjątkowe doświadczenie.

