Zmiana w przepisach dotyczących najmniejszych apartamentów w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach małe apartamenty o powierzchniach poniżej 25 metrów kwadratowych cieszyły się dużą popularnością. Jednak od sierpnia 2021 roku wchodzi w życie nowe rozporządzenie, które nakłada minimalne wymogi na takie lokale. Pomimo tego, nadal będzie można znaleźć mieszkania o jeszcze mniejszej powierzchni.

Eksperci zauważają, że najmniejsze mieszkania oferowane na sprzedaż mają powierzchnię zaczynającą się od około 13 metrów kwadratowych. Mimo że mogą wydawać się mało funkcjonalne, ich ceny są wysokie i często plasują się wśród najdroższych kawalerek na rynku.

Na przykładzie ofert znalezionych na portalu Morizon.pl widać, że takie mikrokawalerki mogą kosztować nawet setki tysięcy złotych. Dla wielu młodych singli czy studentów, taki lokal może być idealnym rozwiązaniem na start. Ponadto, są one często wykorzystywane jako miejsce prowadzenia różnorodnych działalności, takich jak terapia, nauka języków czy konsulting.

Chociaż nowe przepisy nakładają minimalne wymogi na apartamenty inwestycyjne lub minikawalerki, które muszą mieć co najmniej 25 metrów kwadratowych, istniejące lokale o mniejszej powierzchni przed wejściem nowych regulacji będą nadal dostępne na rynku. Jednak odległość budynków mieszkalnych od granicy działki została zwiększona z trzech do pięciu metrów, co może przyczynić się do zmniejszenia liczby niewielkich apartamentów dostępnych na sprzedaż.

Mimo tych zmian, małe apartamenty wciąż będą stanowić interesującą alternatywę dla osób poszukujących kompaktowego i funkcjonalnego miejsca do zamieszkania. Ich popularność jest nadal zauważalna, a ceny utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie.

For more information on the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Ministry of Investment and Economic Development: www.mir.gov.pl.