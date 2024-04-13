Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Budynek, w którym niegdyś znajdował się pub Galicja

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Budynek, w który znajdował się kultowy pub Galicja w Czechowicach-Dziedzicach, ma bogatą historię rozrywkową. Choć zakończył swoją działalność, jego wpływ na lokalną scenę rozrywkową pozostaje niezapomniany.

Jego popularność była tak duża, że zapowiedzi wydarzeń organizowanych w tym miejscu pojawiały się na wielu portalach, w tym na czecho.pl, który promował pub Galicja jako miejsce nie tylko dla lokalnych mieszkańców, ale także dla turystów. Ostatni raz pub figurował na portalu w kwietniu 2016 roku.

To nie tylko pub Galicja odgrywał tam ważną rolę. Wielkie Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy również organizowała tam swoje czechowickie finały, przyciągając tłumy darczyńców i miłośników muzyki. Fotogaleria z finałów WOŚP w 2010 roku jest dowodem na to, jak mocno zintegrowane było to miejsce z lokalną społecznością.

Dzisiaj budynek przyciąga uwagę nie tylko swoją historią, ale także swoim wyglądem. Dzięki serwisowi Google Street View można zobaczyć różne etapy jego transformacji. Na zdjęciach z 2012 i 2013 roku widać, jak pub Galicja cieszył się popularnością i klientelą. Jednak na zdjęciach z 2017 roku widzimy już, że budynek jest dostępny do wynajęcia.

Wielu mieszkańców z pewnością zauważy zmiany nie tylko w samym budynku, ale również w otaczających go terenach. Zdjęcia na Google Street View pokazują, że niektóre drzewa i budynki, które kiedyś istniały w okolicy pubu, zostały usunięte.

Działka, na której znajduje się budynek pubu Galicja, jest obszerna i ma powierzchnię prawie 16 arów. Zgodnie z miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, teren ten jest przewidziany pod zabudowę mieszkaniową jedno- i wielorodzinną.

Ogłoszenie o sprzedaży tej nieruchomości, które można znaleźć na stronie otodom.pl, podaje jej cenę – 2 200 000 złotych.

Chociaż pub Galicja nie funkcjonuje już jako miejsce rozrywki, jego wizerunek i historia nadal są żywe w pamięci wielu mieszkańców Czechowic-Dziedzic. To miejsce pozostaje ważnym elementem lokalnej kultury i jest świadectwem przemian, jakie zachodzą w mieście.

The building that housed the iconic Galicja pub in Czechowice-Dziedzice has a rich history in entertainment. Although it has closed down, its impact on the local entertainment scene remains unforgettable.

The pub was so popular that event announcements for the venue appeared on many websites, including czecho.pl, which promoted Galicja as a place for not only local residents but also tourists. The pub was last featured on the website in April 2016.

Galicja Pub was not the only important establishment in the area. The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (WOŚP) also organized its Czechowice-Dziedzice finales there, attracting crowds of donors and music lovers. The photo gallery from the WOŚP finales in 2010 serves as evidence of how integrated the place was with the local community.

Today, the building attracts attention not only for its history but also for its appearance. Thanks to Google Street View, one can see the various stages of its transformation. The photos from 2012 and 2013 show how Galicja Pub enjoyed popularity and clientele. However, the 2017 photos already show that the building is available for rent.

Many residents have certainly noticed not only the changes in the building itself but also in the surrounding areas. Photos on Google Street View show that some trees and buildings that once existed near the pub have been removed.

The plot on which the Galicja Pub building is located is extensive and spans almost 16 ares. According to the local spatial development plan, this area is designated for single- and multi-family housing.

An announcement for the sale of this property, which can be found on the otodom.pl website, states its price as 2,200,000 Polish złoty.

Although Galicja Pub no longer serves as a place of entertainment, its image and history remain vivid in the memories of many Czechowice-Dziedzice residents. The place continues to be an important element of local culture and bears witness to the transformations taking place in the city.