Ceny nieruchomości w regionie Olsztyna

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu lokalnego portalu Nieruchomosci-online.pl, ceny mieszkań, domów i działek w regionie Olsztyna są niezwykle zróżnicowane. Podczas analizy przedstawiono ofertowe ceny nieruchomości w różnych miejscowościach, ukazując interesujące trendy na lokalnym rynku.

Olsztyn, będący stolicą regionu, wyróżnia się wysokimi stawkami ofertowymi. Średnia cena za metr kwadratowy mieszkania wynosi tam 8 960 złotych, z możliwością zakupu najdroższych lokali za 11 250 złotych za metr. Jednakże, to Stawiguda okazała się najdroższą lokalizacją w marcu 2024 roku. Tam średnia cena mieszkania wynosi aż 9 688 złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Inną interesującą miejscowością ze względu na ceny mieszkań jest Iława, gdzie średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wynosi 7 616 złotych. Natomiast najbardziej atrakcyjne cenowo oferty sprzedaży znajdziemy w Bartoszycach, gdzie najtańsze mieszkania osiągają cenę 3 620 złotych za metr.

Jeśli chodzi o segment domów, ponownie Stawiguda wyróżnia się jako lider pod względem cen. Średnia cena za metr kwadratowy domu wynosi tam 6 838 złotych. Olsztyn również prezentuje się jako nieco droższa lokalizacja, gdzie średnia cena domu wynosi 6 592 złote za metr. Jednak ciekawą opcją dla osób poszukujących bardziej przystępnych cen jest Szczytno, gdzie średnia cena ofertowa domu zatrzymuje się na 3 942 złotych za metr.

Jeśli zaś chodzi o działki budowlane, to stolica regionu, Olsztyn, oraz Stawiguda odznaczają się najwyższymi stawkami. W Olsztynie za metr kwadratowy działki trzeba zapłacić średnio 345 złotych, a najdroższe grunty wystawiane są za 599 złotych. Natomiast w Olsztyńku ceny są znacznie niższe, gdzie średnia cena ofertowa wynosi 88 złotych za metr.

Podsumowując, rynek nieruchomości w regionie Olsztyna prezentuje się różnorodnie. Warto zauważyć, że ceny nieruchomości w stolicy regionu i atrakcyjnych turystycznie miejscowościach, takich jak Elbląg czy Ostróda, są coraz wyższe. Jednak istnieją również miejsca, takie jak Kętrzyn, Dobre Miasto czy Bartoszyce, gdzie ceny pozostają atrakcyjne dla inwestorów z ograniczonym budżetem.

The real estate industry in the Olsztyn region is experiencing a diverse market with fluctuating property prices. According to the latest report from local portal Nieruchomosci-online.pl, the analysis showcases the offered prices of properties in different towns, revealing interesting trends within the local market.

Olsztyn, as the capital city of the region, stands out with high price rates. The average price per square meter for an apartment in Olsztyn is 8,960 złotych, with the possibility of purchasing the most expensive properties at 11,250 złotych per square meter. However, it is Stawiguda that proved to be the most expensive location in March 2024, with an average apartment price of 9,688 złotych per square meter.

Another noteworthy town in terms of property prices is Iława, where the average price per square meter is 7,616 złotych. On the other hand, the most attractively priced offers can be found in Bartoszyce, where the cheapest apartments are priced at 3,620 złotych per square meter.

In the segment of houses, Stawiguda again stands out as the leader in terms of prices, with an average price of 6,838 złotych per square meter for a house. Olsztyn also presents itself as a slightly more expensive location, with an average house price of 6,592 złotych per square meter. However, an interesting option for those seeking more affordable prices is Szczytno, where the average listed price for a house is 3,942 złotych per square meter.

When it comes to building plots, both Olsztyn and Stawiguda have the highest rates. In Olsztyn, the average price per square meter of a plot is 345 złotych, with the most expensive land being listed at 599 złotych. On the other hand, Olsztynek offers significantly lower prices, with an average listed price of 88 złotych per square meter.

In summary, the real estate market in the Olsztyn region showcases a diverse landscape. It is worth noting that property prices in the capital city and popular tourist destinations such as Elbląg and Ostróda are continuously rising. However, there are also places like Kętrzyn, Dobre Miasto, and Bartoszyce, where prices remain attractive for investors with limited budgets.

For more information and updates on the real estate market in the Olsztyn region, you can visit the website of Nieruchomosci-online.pl at www.nieruchomosci-online.pl.