Mikrokawalerki w metropoliach Polski: Ceny i trendy na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Podczas analizy rynku nieruchomości w Polskich metropoliach odkryto interesujące trendy dotyczące cen oraz popytu na mikrokawalerki. Barbara Bugaj, ekspertka w dziedzinie nieruchomości, zwraca uwagę, że średnie ceny za metr w takich lokalach wahają się w zależności od miasta.

W Warszawie, mikrokawalerki o powierzchni do 25 mkw. są wyceniane na niemal 21 tys. zł za mkw., podczas gdy w Krakowie oscylują one wokół 20 tys. zł. Wrocław natomiast plasuje się na trzecim miejscu z ceną około 18 tys. zł za mkw.

Specjalista podkreśla, że najwyższe ceny, przekraczające 30 tys. zł za mkw., dotyczą kawalerek o powierzchni od 20 do 23 mkw., które zostały odnowione lub wyremontowane.

W atrakcyjnych lokalizacjach, takich jak Kraków czy Gdańsk, ceny ofertowe kawalerek wynoszą od 20 do 27 tys. zł za mkw. To głównie efekt transakcji flipperskich, gdzie kupowane nieruchomości są remontowane i sprzedawane z zyskiem.

Warto zauważyć, że ceny mikrokawalerek rosną wraz ze wzrostem całego rynku. Dynamika wzrostu może przekraczać nawet 20% rocznie.

Krzysztof Kabaj, ekspert Polskiej Federacji Rynku Nieruchomości, zwraca uwagę na atrakcyjność mikrokawalerek o powierzchni 20 mkw. Mimo że są one najdroższe w przeliczeniu na metr, ich cena całkowita jest stosunkowo korzystna. Mikrokawalerki cieszą się dużym zainteresowaniem ze strony inwestorów, ponieważ łatwo jest je wynająć. Czynsze najmu takich lokali w Krakowie wahają się od 1,5 tys. zł do 3 tys. zł, w zależności od standardu mieszkania.

Podsumowując, rynek mikrokawalerek w polskich metropoliach jest dynamiczny, a ceny często determinowane są przez lokalizację i stan techniczny nieruchomości. Pomimo to, mikrokawalerki wciąż cieszą się zainteresowaniem inwestorów, poszukujących atrakcyjnych opcji inwestycyjnych na rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate market in Polish metropolises is experiencing interesting trends in terms of prices and demand for microapartments. According to Barbara Bugaj, a real estate expert, the average price per square meter for such apartments varies depending on the city.

In Warsaw, microapartments with an area up to 25 square meters are valued at nearly 21,000 PLN per square meter, while in Krakow, they fluctuate around 20,000 PLN. Wroclaw, on the other hand, ranks third with a price of around 18,000 PLN per square meter.

The specialist emphasizes that the highest prices, exceeding 30,000 PLN per square meter, apply to studios with an area of 20 to 23 square meters that have been renovated or refurbished.

In attractive locations such as Krakow or Gdansk, the offer prices for studios range from 20,000 to 27,000 PLN per square meter. This is mainly due to flip transactions, where purchased properties are renovated and resold for profit.

It is worth noting that the prices of microapartments increase with the growth of the whole market. The growth dynamics can reach up to 20% annually.

Krzysztof Kabaj, an expert from the Polish Real Estate Market Federation, emphasizes the attractiveness of microapartments with an area of 20 square meters. Although they are the most expensive when calculated per square meter, their total price is relatively favorable. Microapartments are in high demand among investors because they are easy to rent. Rental prices for such apartments in Krakow range from 1,500 PLN to 3,000 PLN, depending on the standard of the apartment.

In summary, the microapartment market in Polish metropolises is dynamic, and prices are often determined by location and the technical condition of the property. Despite this, microapartments continue to attract investors who are looking for attractive investment options in the real estate market.

