Niezwykłe mieszkanie z unikatowym układem i nietypowym połączeniem

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Firma pośrednicząca w sprzedaży nieruchomości Terranum wywołała mieszane reakcje, publikując ogłoszenie dotyczące „unikalnego wysokiego mieszkania z antresolą”. Mimo negatywnych komentarzy i kontrowersji, ogłoszenie zostało usunięte z serwisów, jednak dostępne jest bezpośrednio na stronie biura. Pośredniczka Agnieszka Włodarczyk zdecydowanie zaprzecza, że mieszkanie znajduje się na klatce schodowej i zarzuca dziennikarzom rozpowszechnianie kłamstw.

Według Włodarczyk mieszkanie, które powstało w latach 50., ma nietypowy trzypoziomowy układ, a schody wykonane są z lastryko. Twierdzi również, że podobne mieszkania można znaleźć w budynku, w którym wynajęli podobne trzypoziomowe mieszkanie o minimalnie mniejszym metrażu. Mimo nietypowego układu, mieszkanie można przerobić według swoich potrzeb.

Jednak to nie tylko unikalny układ przyciąga uwagę, ale także połączenie aneksu kuchennego z łazienką. Okazuje się, że takie rozwiązanie nie jest nowością w Warszawie, szczególnie w starych kamienicach.

Włodarczyk tłumaczy również wysoką cenę mieszkania, która wynosi około 23 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy. Według pośredniczki cena ta jest niższa niż średnia w okolicy ze względu na specyfikę mieszkania. Cena transakcyjna będzie oscylować wokół 500 tysięcy złotych, co według niej nie jest wygórowane.

Podsumowując, unikalne mieszkanie z nietypowym układem i nietypowym połączeniem łazienki z aneksem kuchennym budzi kontrowersje i różne opinie. Jednak pośredniczka zapewnia, że mieszkanie to ma swój urok i potencjał do przeprowadzenia odpowiednich zmian według preferencji nowego właściciela.

Terranum, the real estate intermediary firm, has caused mixed reactions with its advertisement for a „unique high-rise apartment with a mezzanine”. Despite negative comments and controversy, the advertisement has been removed from websites but is still available directly on the company’s website. The broker, Agnieszka Włodarczyk, strongly denies that the apartment is located on a staircase and accuses journalists of spreading lies.

According to Włodarczyk, the apartment, which was built in the 1950s, has an unusual three-level layout, and the stairs are made of terrazzo. She also claims that similar apartments can be found in the same building, where they have rented a slightly smaller three-level apartment. Despite its unconventional layout, the apartment can be renovated according to the buyer’s needs.

However, it is not only the unique layout that draws attention but also the combination of the kitchenette and bathroom. It turns out that such a solution is not new in Warsaw, especially in old tenement buildings.

Włodarczyk also explains the high price of the apartment, which amounts to about 23,000 Polish złoty per square meter. According to the broker, this price is lower than the average in the area due to the specific characteristics of the apartment. The transaction price is expected to be around 500,000 złoty, which she believes is not excessive.

In summary, this unique apartment with its unconventional layout and the combination of a kitchenette and bathroom has sparked controversy and varied opinions. However, the broker assures that the apartment has its charm and potential for suitable changes according to the preferences of the new owner.

For more information about the real estate industry in Poland and market forecasts, you can visit the Polish Association of Real Estate Agents website.