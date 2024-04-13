Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy rekord w wysokości wygranych w Lotto

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024

W czwartek, 11 kwietnia, Lotto pobiło kolejny rekord wygranych w historii. Tym razem padły aż dwie „szóstki” o wartości imponujących 6 826 975, 70 zł każda. Ciekawym faktem jest to, że oba zwycięskie kupony zostały zawierzone losowi i zostały wybrane metodą „chybił trafił”.

Pierwszy z kuponów został sprzedany w Ostrowi Mazowieckiej, w punkcie Lotto przy ul. Piłsudskiego 2. Drugi natomiast w Piasecznie, w kolekturze przy ul. Puławskiej 46. Wygrana w Ostrowi Mazowieckiej to druga „szóstka” w historii tego miasta, a w Piasecznie już siódma!

Warto zaznaczyć, że oba zwycięstwa są niezwykle istotne. Dzięki tym wygranym Polska może pochwalić się obecnie 1565 Lottomilionerami! To naprawdę imponujące osiągnięcie.

Oprócz tego, w czwartek w Elblągu padła wygrana w Ekstra Pensji. Zwycięzca będzie otrzymywał co miesiąc 5000 zł przez najbliższe 20 lat. To z pewnością zmieni życie tej osoby na lepsze.

Jeżeli również chciałbyś spróbować swojego szczęścia, to już w najbliższą sobotę masz szansę wygrać aż 2 000 000 zł w Lotto oraz 1 000 000 zł w Lotto Plus. Nie czekaj, zagraj i może właśnie ty staniesz się kolejnym Lottomilionerem!

Warto również pamiętać, że losowania Ekstra Pensji odbywają się codziennie o godzinie 22:00. Więc sprawdź swoje numery i miej nadzieję na wielką wygraną. Powodzenia!

