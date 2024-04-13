Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Poleczki Business Park zmienia kierunek rozwoju

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Na terenie Poleczki Business Park, na południe od toru wyścigów konnych na Służewcu, przez ostatnie 15 lat powstał imponujący kompleks biurowców. Jednak inwestor, austriacka firma UBM, dokonuje zmiany planów rozwoju.

Wcześniej planowana była budowa kolejnych biurowców, w tym nawet niezwykłego, czterokondygnacyjnego budynku o drewnianej konstrukcji. Jednak ostatnie wieści mówią, że UBM zastanawia się nad zmianą kierunku inwestycji.

Teraz inwestor rozważa budowę kompleksu budynków z mieszkaniami na wynajem. Ta nowa inwestycja ma być realizowana na części terenu Poleczki Business Park. Planowane mieszkania na wynajem stanowiłyby idealne rozwiązanie dla osób poszukujących mieszkań w tego typu lokalizacjach.

Decyzja ta może otworzyć nowe możliwości dla Poleczki Business Park i przyciągnąć zarówno pracowników biurowych, jak i mieszkańców szukających dogodnego miejsca do zamieszkania. Kompleks biurowców mógłby być idealnym miejscem pracy dla osób, które mieszkałyby tuż obok.

Pomysł inwestora na zmianę kierunku rozwoju Poleczki Business Park wydaje się być doskonałym sposobem na wykorzystanie pełnego potencjału tego miejsca. Dzięki mieszanki biurowców i mieszkań, kompleks mógłby stać się dynamicznym centrum, w którym spotykają się różne sfery życia – biznesowa i prywatna.

Czekamy z niecierpliwością na dalsze informacje od inwestora i rozwój planów dotyczących nowego kompleksu budynków z mieszkaniami na wynajem na terenie Poleczki Business Park. Jest to z pewnością nowy rozdział w historii tego miejsca i może wprowadzić wiele pozytywnych zmian dla lokalnej społeczności.

The Poleczki Business Park, located south of the Służewiec horse racing track, has been a remarkable office complex for the past 15 years. However, the investor, Austrian company UBM, is now considering a change in their development plans.

Previously, the construction of additional office buildings was planned, including an extraordinary four-story building with a wooden structure. But the latest news suggests that UBM is contemplating a shift in their investment direction.

The investor is now considering the construction of a complex of buildings with rental apartments. This new investment would be implemented on a portion of the Poleczki Business Park land. These planned rental apartments would provide an ideal solution for individuals seeking housing in such locations.

This decision could open up new possibilities for the Poleczki Business Park, attracting both office workers and residents looking for a convenient place to live. The office complex could become the perfect workspace for people living right next door.

The investor’s idea to change the direction of Poleczki Business Park’s development seems to be an excellent way to fully utilize the potential of this location. With a mix of office buildings and apartments, the complex could become a dynamic hub where different aspects of life – business and private – intersect.

We eagerly await further information from the investor regarding the development plans for the new complex of buildings with rental apartments in the Poleczki Business Park. This is undoubtedly a new chapter in the history of this place and has the potential to bring about many positive changes for the local community.